Interplas Insights Podcast Ep. 11: Professor Michael Shaver - the scientist developing polymer additives to quantify recycled content in packaging

In episode 11 of the Interplas Insights podcast, Dave Gray talks to Professor Michael Shaver at the University of Manchester, about Recon² a new polymer additive he's developing which could help recyclers, processors and brand owners certify claims made about recycled content across their plastic packaging supply chains.
Preview: Interplas Insights talks to Professor Michael Shaver
If you're a recycler, or stakeholder in the plastics packaging supply chain, and would like to connect with Professor Shaver and find out more about participating in the research, email his team at contact@reconsquared.com.
