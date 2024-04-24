Jenco's PelletSave Relocation Masterclass: Engineering Agility in Industrial Moves

In 2015, Jenco Controls achieved a milestone by providing Keter - a manufacturer of sheds, outdoor boxes and more in Redruth, Cornwall with the PelletSave system—an exemplar of modular central blending and gravimetric feeding for injection moulding machines, meticulously engineered to meet specific customer requirements.

Fast forward to 2023, Jenco faced an extraordinary challenge: relocating this massive system to Banbury within a stringent four-week window, while ensuring Keter's production remained uninterrupted. The PelletSave, integral to Keter’s operations, features an advanced software suite and a unique central mechanical dosing structure capable of managing material formulation and consumption for the entire factory.

Describing the system's complexity, Carl Wardle, Engineering Director at Jenco, stated, "It's a significant piece of equipment, encompassing a vast array of parts, all functioning cohesively. The logistics of moving such an intricate assembly from Cornwall to Banbury required intense preparation and precision."

Jenco's team embarked on this colossal task by methodically disassembling the PelletSave into 30 components, each meticulously cataloged for transport. The move's success hinged on the expertise of Jenco's engineers, who reassembled the unit with precision, maintaining continuity despite unforeseen changes in their planned engineering support due to the escalation of tensions in the Gaza Strip.

"We had to pull together our engineers in a short space of time to ensure the relocation was executed flawlessly," Carl Wardle elaborated. The commitment to excellence was palpable as Jenco ensured each intricate detail was accounted for, from the high-tech weigh cells and sensors to the critical control cables.

The installation required not just engineering skill but also the meticulous management of a dedicated project manager who coordinated the move, mindful of other service providers and the installation's broader implications. Jenco's approach exemplified the company's adaptability and focus on customer service, ensuring all parties involved worked in harmony, a sentiment echoed by senior Keter personnel who praised the seamless transition.

The reassembly included installing over 1500 meters of pipework and modifying the central Siemens PLC control system to suit the new setup, highlighting Jenco's technical agility. The successful completion of this project stands as a testament to Jenco's ability to handle even the most daunting engineering challenges.