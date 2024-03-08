Sisters In Innovation: Women Who Revolutionised The Materials Of Today

To mark International Women's Day on 8th March 2024, Rebekah Jordan shines a spotlight on the inspiring stories of eight women throughout history that defied odds and revolutionised the materials and goods we take for granted today.

From life-saving medical devices to essential automotive features, plastics play a significant role in our modern world. But the story behind these materials and inventions goes beyond their practical applications.

Here are eight unsung heroes who have revolutionised plastics, polymers, materials - and goods we take for granted today.

Stephanie Kwolek (1923-2014): Creator of Kevlar

Stephanie Kwolek trained as a chemist, but merged her early love for fashion design and fabrics with science.

In 1965, while studying fibres under extreme conditions, she came across the strength of particular molecular chains at low temperatures.

After an experiment to turn a solid polymer into liquid didn't work out as planned, Kwolek discovered that the fibres within the liquid were five times stronger than steel.

And in fact, these fibres were strong enough to work under the most extreme conditions, which led to the creation of Kevlar material.

Kevlar is a durable and heat-resistant synthetic fibre that's commonly used in bulletproof vests, fire-resistant clothing, and undersea cables.

Since its first introduction, the ground-breaking fibre has been used to manufacture more than a million armoured vests, saving thousands of lives.

Patsy O’Connell Sherman (1930-2008): Stain-repellent fabrics

Sherman made history in the male-dominated field of chemistry becoming the first woman to earn a degree in chemistry and mathematics from Gustavus Adolphus College in Minneapolis in 1952.

Her first job after graduation was with chemical giant 3M where she was asked to look at how the use of fluorochemicals for jet engine fuel lines in the aerospace industry. However, it was an accident that gained Sherman her fame.

In 1956, along with her lab partner Sam Smith, Sherman stumbled upon a unique polymer when she accidentally spilled some of the lab chemicals onto her shoes. No matter how dirty her shoes became, she recognised one spot that was unaffected by chemicals.

This discovery became what we now know as Scotchgard - a fluorochemical polymer that is insoluble, stain-proof, waterproof - and capable of repelling oil and water from fabrics.

Together, Sherman and Smith hold 13 patents in fluorochemical polymers and polymerisation processes.

Although the product has been reformulated to reduce the detrimental impact of the chemical on the environment, Sherman’s invention has been originally maintained and is still sold by 3M today.

Mary Elliott Hill (1907-1969): Ketene synthesis

Despite facing racial discrimination, Mary Elliott Hill became one of the first African-American women to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry.

Alongside her husband, Carl McClellan Hill, Hill did ground-breaking work on ketene synthesis funded by the National Science Foundation and the US Air Force.

Work that was critical for polymerisation and the foundation of plastics manufacturing.

Her focus was on what is known as ‘monomeric ketenes’ that can undergo polymerisation.

Hill was the person who developed analytical methods for the work, resulting in her co-authoring numerous research papers and laying the groundwork in polymer science.

Ruth R. Benerito: Saviour of cotton

Born at a time when women were confined to traditional roles, Benerito defied expectations and would become a chemist and inventor of something modern people take for granted in everyday clothing, wrinkle-resistant cotton.

At a time when synthetic fabrics threatened to dominate the market due to their ease of care and zero reliance on constant ironing, Benerito focused her efforts on cotton materials, later earning her the title of the “woman who saved the cotton industry.”

Since the molecular structure of cotton is made up of long cellulose chains, held in place by hydrogen bonds. Unfortunately, the hydrogen bonds break easily so Benerito developed a way to make the bonds stronger.

By modifying the surface properties of the cotton fibres, by applying chemical solutions or coatings, she enhanced the fabric's resilience to creasing.

The discovery of wrinkle-resistant cotton went on to enable flame and stain-resistant cotton.

Letitia Mumford Geer (1852-1935): Creator of the one-handed syringe

In 1896 Geer of New York filed for a patent for a new syringe design for the medical industry.

The patent for the one-handed syringe design was granted in 1899 which immensely simplified medical procedures and revolutionised health care.

The basic design includes a cylinder, piston rod, handle and nozzle, with a U-shaped handle for easier grip and accessibility in awkward positions. A hook at the free end of the syringe prevented slipping hands during its use. Most notably, the medical syringe can be operated with one hand, standardising its user for rectal injections and similar purposes, allowing either the physician or the patient to be the handler.