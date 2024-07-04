Ask the experts: IMM Projects

Responses by Chileen De Beer, partner and administration manager of IMM Projects UK.

Who are you and what do you do?

IMM Projects is a plastic injection moulding maintenance and service micro business. Currently, the company operates as a husband-and-wife duo originally from South Africa: Michael brings the technical expertise whilst Chileen oversees the administrative and strategic aspects, keeping the business on track.

For IMM Projects, creating a healthy work-life balance is a priority. We believe in a positive and supportive work environment, allowing us to focus on both family and our clients' needs. Our business provides an all-around service to the plastic injection moulding community by offering machine services and maintenance to a wide variety of machine brands, axillary equipment and robots.

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities IMM Projects faces in the current injection moulding machine parts and servicing industry?

Like many small businesses in this current climate, IMM Projects faces challenges in establishing itself within a competitive market. As a micro-business, tasks like updating our website, social media, and networking efforts can feel like you are being stretched in all sorts of ways especially as we navigated the lack of motivation after the pandemic. It can feel isolating at times, but recently, we found inspiration and encouragement through the six-week Small & Mighty Enterprise Programme for small businesses. This program has been a game-changer for us, providing us with new insights, support portals and tools, that have revitalised our approach to marketing and business growth. We now look forward to the Plastics Live 2024 exhibition!

How does IMM Projects approach customer service, and how do they build trust with their clients?

Having been around for a few years now, we have cultivated many professional yet personal relationships with our customers. We offer a high level of expertise and prioritise breakdown availability which offers our clients flexibility around production demands. To save our current clients time and money, we often reach out by phone before a site visit to see if any issues can be addressed remotely. Listening attentively to understand each client's specific needs allows us to deliver exceptional customer service, a cornerstone of our business philosophy.

What are IMM Projects' long-term goals? Are there plans to expand the team or services offered?

Looking towards the future, IMM Projects has ambitious goals for growth. Currently, we are working on a collaboration effort with Sierra 57 Consult to secure certified training programs within hydraulics, electro-mechanical maintenance & robots. Our goal is to address industry gaps and disseminate invaluable knowledge that comes from hands-on field experience. We believe that this initiative will not only enhance our capabilities but also contribute positively to the industry as a whole.