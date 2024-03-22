Beat the heat: Energy savings in plastics

As ever, energy savings remain a prominent topic in the conversations I've has during visits across the UK this month. Energy prices for businesses are still double the level they were in 2021, which shows a 100% increase, while the inflation rate was just 11%. Initial forecasts suggest that energy prices could remain high well into 2024.

With this problem in mind, Haitian, who is our cover star this month, has launched the new Generation 5 range of Haitian moulding machines through Premier Moulding Machinery which has been the Haitian distributor in the UK for almost 20 years. Read more from technical development manager, Veronica Edmunds. She said: “We have been very vocal on the need for the UK Plastics Sector to invest in modern technology so that it can improve competitiveness and produce a rapid return on investment. According to the PMMDA, the UK has the oldest fleet of machinery in Europe, outside of Romania, and at the current rate will take more than 20 years to upgrade, Generation 5 offers energy savings of between 20 and 40% on our previously already impressive figures. This is showing circa 80% energy savings vs. fixed or variable pump machines, which still make up the bulk of the UK market.”

Since the last issue, the Plastics team has been back on the road visiting STV Machinery at their impressive facility in Wellingborough. We met with Richard Perry and his long-standing client Nick Skidmore from Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd, to discuss how it has built a union that not only promises to raise the standards of manufacturing and precision toolmaking but also signals a pivotal moment in the UK's manufacturing industry. Read more about it in our interview.

As the year marches on, the planning of which trade shows to visit comes to the fore. June 5-6th will see Rapid News events taking place at NEC in Birmingham, make sure you have registered to attend both our Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3Sixty shows for free. There is plenty of crossover with the plastics industry and an ideal opportunity to network with clients and industry colleagues - which now leads me seamlessly into an Interplas 2026 promotion! Now just over 2 years away, we are in three halls for June 2026 and are over 60% booked already. Get in touch to see the current floorplan or secure your space in this unmissable UK plastics show.