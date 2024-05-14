Can smaller be smarter?

The plastics manufacturing industry thrives on efficiency and precision. And with automation helping to streamline manual operations, it’s becoming easier to achieve both of these.

But of course, as the complexity of plastics manufacturing equipment increases, so does the need for specialised support. Automation aids the process but cannot replace the personal touch of human expertise. This support doesn’t stop at equipment installation either as maintenance and aftersales support are just as important – areas in which remote, real-time monitoring plays a vital role.

This strategy is exactly what machinery specialist Hi-Tech Automation executes in that they set the foundations for local support through “serving their home markets” and found that the rest followed. The company noted that instead of proactively aiming for global expansion, the growth happened organically through quality service and feedback.

By creating a link between moulding machine manufacturers, robot suppliers and end users, Hi-Tech aims to advance plastic producers’ efficiency and quality tenfold. Our feature on pages 28-30 explores Hi-Tech’s journey from local to global markets and its transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) model.

Also in this issue, we take a look at Engel UK's recent sales team restructure. As you may know, Engel UK has established a reputation for excellence in serving large, complex accounts. However, what’s interesting is that the company’s shift in targeting larger markets led to the neglect of smaller ones.

The introduction of new business development managers and a renewed focus on dedicated customer success managers reflects a growing trend in the plastics industry – a shift towards prioritising customer service and successful equipment integration. After all, the most satisfied customers are those who get the most out of their machinery – and their relationships with suppliers.

Engel’s redirection and consequent success are why we considered them an ideal fit for our cover in this April issue. Our cover story delves into Engel's strategic shift to better serve SMEs following significant customer feedback, a move that has allowed them to tailor their application offerings to smaller niches and expand their market influence. You can check out our full interview with them on pages 18 and 19.

On a final note, Engel UK's efforts to reach new market segments also raise interesting questions about the future of the plastics manufacturing industry: Will this approach become the norm, or will the industry remain divided between large and small players? Are companies viewing targeting smaller markets as a smarter strategy or is there more potential in targeting larger ones?