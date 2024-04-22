Can we achieve a circular economy for plastics once and for all?

Earth Day is a time to reflect on both the progress and challenges we face in creating a sustainable future for plastics.

It's a day we must focus our attention on both the positives and current challenges the plastics industry faces in regards to government attitudes and approaches, collaboration between stakeholders and rethinking product design.

In line with this year's theme of Planet vs. Plastics, editor Rebekah Jordan gathered insights from waste solutions experts, recycling innovators and expert data analysts, as they weigh in on current efforts to promote a more sustainable future for plastics and and what still needs to be done to close the loop.

The expert companies included in this roundtable were: ICIS, Chase Plastics, Axil Integrated Services and Smile Plastics.

× Expand Ana Baraulia/Adobe Stock

Can you share some of your company's most significant achievements in promoting a greener future for plastics?

Alexandra Tomczyk, analyst, Plastic Recycling at ICIS:

ICIS has recently launched two new reports, Mixed Plastic Waste & Pyrolysis Oil Europe and Recycled Polypropylene Asia, both bringing much anticipated new insights into these markets. Chemical (advanced) recycling especially continues to be a hot topic, but one shrouded in legislative and economic feasibility uncertainty. To combat this lack of clarity, we have recently launched a Recycled Plastics Focus page, accessible to all our clients, and shining a global spotlight on current market dynamics and legislation. These are only some of the latest features in our ongoing mission to inform and educate the chemical industry on recycled plastics. And as an increasing number of major stakeholders explore and venture into recycling, now more than ever expert, accessible information is key to success.

Gina Rudkin, head of sustainability, Axil Integrated Services:

We’re dedicated to finding innovative solutions to environmental challenges, starting with transparent, honest audits.

A recent audit at a major UK automotive site revealed substantial recyclable content in their general waste. We quickly proposed and implemented on-site technology, the Mini-Materials Recycling Facility (MRF), redirecting these valuable resources from incineration to sustainable recycling.

Taking charge of waste isn't just about managing it; it involves identifying efficiencies and opportunities for cost savings and environmental impact reduction. Partnering with clients, Axil advocate better upstream practices like reducing single-use plastics and enhancing segregation. Through proper sorting and education, we've seen the potential for clients to ramp up recycling efforts by over 60%, potentially cutting costs by up to 70%.

Rigorous audits and data analysis showcase the sustainability and commercial benefits of improved waste segregation.

The results speak volumes: a drastic increase in recycling potential and a significant reduction in general waste expenditure. By identifying and segregating over 20 waste streams, previously lumped together, we've unlocked new recycling opportunities while ensuring compliance control, particularly in hazardous waste management.

Beyond waste management, we're driving broader environmental improvements, contributing to CO2 reduction and promoting a circular economy. These efforts translate into tangible outcomes like increased rebates, reduced incineration costs, and lower carbon emissions.

David Harris, chairman at Chase Plastics:

Chase Plastics has been recycling plastics in the UK for 60+ years during which time it has kept thousands of tonnes of usable material in the supply chain. The recycler continually invests in the latest technologies to increase its capabilities in the most sustainable manner. Such investment has enabled Chase Plastics to provide recycled content solutions that help manufacturers meet their sustainability challenges. As the environmental debate heightened, Chase Plastics launched the RECOTHENE rPE range to support customers redesigning high performance polythene packaging. Compatible with all extrusion machinery RECOTHENE is engineered to ensure the highest levels of processability and quality.

Recently, Chase Plastics partnered with ancillary equipment manufacturer Summit Systems and Ocean Integrity, a global enterprise dedicated to recovering ocean plastics, to recycle ocean-recovered Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) for onward use in the manufacturing supply chain where it usefully contributes to the Circular Economy.

Chase Plastics believes that ongoing technical support is an essential element of their business. This has been particularly apparent since the inception of the UK Plastic Packaging Tax. To avoid the tax, a product must incorporate at least 30% recycled content. Modifying a product takes time. As with virgin materials, parameters such as material composition, tensile strength, density and melt flow rate all have to be considered during reformulation. With decades of experience in recycling and extrusion the team at Chase Plastics have been able to support customers through the adaption of their processes and formulations.

Emily Skinner, head of market engagement, Smile Plastics:

At Smile Plastics, we are always striving toward continuous improvement across our entire operation. Starting with sourcing raw waste as locally as possible to our factory in Swansea, Wales, we have developed a proprietary process that utilises low heat and low energy to create beautiful decorative recycled plastic panels.