Case Study: Customised Engineering Solutions at Hellyar Plastics and OGM by Jenco

Background: Jenco, a leader in engineering solutions for the plastics industry, was approached by Hellyar Plastics to enhance productivity and reduce waste. Concurrently, OGM sought Jenco's expertise for a specialised conveyor belt project, demonstrating Jenco's wide-ranging capabilities in addressing complex industrial challenges.

Challenges:

faced significant productivity inefficiencies and high wear rates in their equipment, necessitating upgrades that could integrate with existing systems without extensive downtime. OGM required a highly specialised conveyor system to manage the logistics of product transfer from production to cleaning processes, with a specific need for custom sorting capabilities.

Solutions Implemented:

At Hellyar Plastics, Jenco's first step was to conduct a thorough review with the client's team, discussing major operational pain points and devising a prioritised plan for system upgrades. Innovations included:

Specialised drying systems for delicate materials.

A new central conveying system designed to handle aggressive polymers, customised with a bespoke receiving hopper optimised for space constraints.

Application of a durable special coating on loader bodies to address the longstanding issue of high wear.

For OGM, Jenco designed a centrally controlled conveyor system capable of interfacing with existing equipment while introducing modern tracking and sorting technologies. Key features included:

RFID tagging for accurate basket sorting.

Integration of capacitive sensors for precise movement tracking.

Modular design to facilitate phased implementation and future scalability.

Results:

reported significant improvements in operational efficiency and material handling, with the added benefit of reducing equipment wear-and-tear. OGM achieved enhanced operational reliability and flexibility in their product handling processes, meeting stringent industry standards for logistics and maintenance.

Client Testimonials:

"It was refreshing for a company to take such interest in what we do as a business...Jenco's solutions addressed long-term issues rather than offering a short-term fix." Freddie (Project Manager, OGM): "The guys at Jenco had been very accommodating with the project given the various changes along the way...we were given full access to the software, a crucial factor in our decision to go with them."

Conclusion: This case study illustrates Jenco's dedication to delivering bespoke engineering solutions that address specific client needs while fostering long-term improvements in productivity and efficiency. Their approach underscores the importance of understanding and integrating with clients' existing operations, demonstrating Jenco's role as a partner in innovation.