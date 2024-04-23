Case Study: Customised Engineering Solutions at Hellyar Plastics and OGM by Jenco

Background: Jenco, a leader in engineering solutions for the plastics industry, was approached by Hellyar Plastics to enhance productivity and reduce waste. Concurrently, OGM sought Jenco's expertise for a specialised conveyor belt project, demonstrating Jenco's wide-ranging capabilities in addressing complex industrial challenges.
Challenges:
- Hellyar Plastics faced significant productivity inefficiencies and high wear rates in their equipment, necessitating upgrades that could integrate with existing systems without extensive downtime.
- OGM required a highly specialised conveyor system to manage the logistics of product transfer from production to cleaning processes, with a specific need for custom sorting capabilities.
Solutions Implemented:
At Hellyar Plastics, Jenco's first step was to conduct a thorough review with the client's team, discussing major operational pain points and devising a prioritised plan for system upgrades. Innovations included:
- Specialised drying systems for delicate materials.
- A new central conveying system designed to handle aggressive polymers, customised with a bespoke receiving hopper optimised for space constraints.
- Application of a durable special coating on loader bodies to address the longstanding issue of high wear.
For OGM, Jenco designed a centrally controlled conveyor system capable of interfacing with existing equipment while introducing modern tracking and sorting technologies. Key features included:
- RFID tagging for accurate basket sorting.
- Integration of capacitive sensors for precise movement tracking.
- Modular design to facilitate phased implementation and future scalability.
Results:
- Hellyar Plastics reported significant improvements in operational efficiency and material handling, with the added benefit of reducing equipment wear-and-tear.
- OGM achieved enhanced operational reliability and flexibility in their product handling processes, meeting stringent industry standards for logistics and maintenance.
Client Testimonials:
- Alan (Production Manager, Hellyar Plastics): "It was refreshing for a company to take such interest in what we do as a business...Jenco's solutions addressed long-term issues rather than offering a short-term fix."
- Freddie (Project Manager, OGM): "The guys at Jenco had been very accommodating with the project given the various changes along the way...we were given full access to the software, a crucial factor in our decision to go with them."
Conclusion: This case study illustrates Jenco's dedication to delivering bespoke engineering solutions that address specific client needs while fostering long-term improvements in productivity and efficiency. Their approach underscores the importance of understanding and integrating with clients' existing operations, demonstrating Jenco's role as a partner in innovation.