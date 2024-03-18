Could revolutionary enzymes ease PET packaging pressure?

Key Highlights:

Today is Global Recycling Day, celebrating the ‘seventh source’, also known as recyclables. Recyclables, or post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, are popular building blocks for the foundations of greener pharmaceutical packaging initiatives.

By improving the availability of recycled raw materials through its efficient process of breaking down PET plastics, further development into this discovery could enhance the circular economy of pharmaceutical packaging and address existing shortfalls in the supply of recycled raw materials.

For example, designing-in a percentage of recycled materials into packaging is a popular solution to combatting plastic waste, but we could see greater availability of 100% recycled material packaging in the industry while avoiding generating demand for recycled plastic which means more virgin plastic is created to fill shortfalls in supply.

If successful, the pharmaceutical packaging industry could sigh with relief because modern pharmaceutical packaging relies heavily on PET plastic, owing to its sterility, durability and being chemically inert. But universal concern over plastic waste bears down on the industry especially when questions about the sustainability of the plastic recycling process come to the fore.

But this won’t be a quick and cheap solution and it is reported that initially, the cost of the recycled monomers will be roughly 60% more expensive than the virgin, petrochemical-derived, equivalents used to make PET plastic products.

We are likely to see a continued and robust rise in the demand for recycled mono-material packaging materials, such as PETs, in the industry as this process is streamlined and becomes more widely used across the pharmaceutical packaging industry.