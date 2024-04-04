Case study: DCT saves 60-man hours per week using Intouch Monitoring

Key Highlights:

DCT sought a solution that would streamline its operation, improve communication and increase efficiency, but not at the cost of quality.

Before the implementation, DCT couldn't capture valuable real-time data from its machines, resulting in lines running slowly and unscheduled downtime that affected overall performance.

With InTouch Monitoring, DCT experienced enhanced job scheduling, automated real-time production data and 24/7 factory floor visibility, giving them a competitive advantage in the manufacturing sector.

DCT’s USP is producing extremely high-quality products that meet the exacting standards of their customers – from simple one step injection moulded plastic, to complex parts.

Over recent years DCT has grown and invested in new larger machines (450-, 540- and 1125-ton presses) which use robotics. This significant investment enabled them to grow their business and their customer base.

As with any expansion, businesses often experience “growing pains” which was the case for DCT. This recognition resulted in the leadership team seeking a solution that would enable them to streamline their operation, improve communication and increase efficiency, but not at the cost of quality.

The challenge

As the business successfully grew, rudimentary processes relied heavily on manual procedures and practices. They also relied on the corporate memory of the production managers.

Manual procedures had served them well with two machines but was no longer efficient. This approach also prevented them from gaining full visibility of their factory floor at any given time or shift.

DCT was not capturing valuable real-time data from their machines, resulting in lines running slowly and unscheduled downtime that affected their overall performance. Quality has always been at the heart of their business, so quality control and waste management remained key to their operations.

John Wright, projects manager at DCT Manufacturing said: "Prior to our use of Intouch, we did all our data recording on the manufacturing floor manually. We used forms and Excel to record all of our data. It required over 60-man hours per week just to combine all the data and get it into the system."

Identifying a solution

After extensive evaluation of the potential options in the market that would solve DCT’s key challenges, they identified Intouch as a good fit for their business. A decision was made to choose Intouch based on three reasons:

1. Job Scheduling: Intouch offered an intuitive, drag-and-drop scheduling system, providing transparency and ease of use. This enabled seamless allocation of jobs to specific machines, allowing for immediate insights into job completion timelines. This would easily replace existing manual processes for scheduling.

2. Automated production data and reporting: Intouch offered an automated recording and tracking of production data, eliminating the need for manual data entry. This would not only save significant time but also provide real-time insights into machine availability, lead times, and job completion estimates. This real-time visibility would enable them to take immediate action to resolve and correct any issues.

3. Cost of system: A key factor for DCT was cost. DCT wanted to ensure there was a measurable return on investment (ROI) and that the cost of implementation would easily generate value for the business. Additionally, they wanted a system that could be easily implemented and was fully supported with training and ongoing support when needed.

Intouch proved to be an affordable solution, with a low monthly subscription fee, which could be cancelled at any time.

Intouch also provided a chance to “try before you buy” with a 60-day free trial which mitigated concerns and risks often associated with new technology. Training was provided at the start of the trial, which meant they could see the benefits of the system immediately.

Enhanced job scheduling

Brent Cordes, manufacturing manager said: “One of the reasons we selected Intouch was because of the scheduling chart that it has. It has an easy to follow, really clean drag and drop schedule that’s completely visible to everybody.

“We know when mould changes need to happen, we know how much time is left to run on a machine and we can prepare for it accordingly.”

Implementation

The implementation of the Intouch system has delivered a transformation in job scheduling – from manual to digital. The system’s intuitive drag-and-drop scheduling made it easy to allocate jobs to specific machines, offering immediate visibility and predictions as to when jobs would complete and improved machine optimisation.

This flexibility across all shifts and operators, empowered the sales team with accurate information such as machine availability and lead time, enabling them to accurately inform their customers with vital information.

This has assisted the shift leaders and enabled them to improve planning and ensure the tool and correct material would be ready before the job ends, which has improved the speed of the tool change process, and significantly reduced overall downtime.