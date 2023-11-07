Good advice right from the start: ALBIS' successful approach to CMF

What it takes to successfully combine functionality and aesthetics, and why most failed product launches can be avoided with an up-front approach. Chris Newman, Regional Technical Manager, ALBIS UK writes.

× Expand ALBIS UK Chris Newman, Regional Technical Manager, ALBIS UK

What is CMF?

Whether a product is for consumers or industrial users, how it looks, feels, and behaves influences its functional and perceived value. In product development, those characteristics are collectively known as Colour, Material, Finish, usually abbreviated as CMF.

Selecting the best CMF solution

The involvement of the polymer supplier at the outset of a development project is critical as this is when key design aspects, including functional and aesthetic considerations might be first highlighted as well as determining which manufacturing process is best suited for production. As a polymer distributor, ALBIS add value by advising customers on a myriad of topics during the development of new applications. This often avoids the correction of costly mistakes which would only appear at a later stage of the project – particularly with respect to CMF.

One example was the development of an internet enabled device, which consisted of a cylindrical plastic enclosure featuring an illuminated LED “halo” ring on the top of the device. A white PC+ABS was chosen and moulded well with good surface finish. However, when in operation unacceptable light bleed into the housing occurred, thereby ruining part aesthetics. As a result, product launch had to be delayed. An Alcom light blocking solution was trialled and solved the light bleed issue. However, the new grade resulted in an unacceptable matt surface finish. Rapid Alcom grade development from MOCOM came to the rescue and a high gloss, colour-matched solution was found. Had the project management team adequately considered CMF at the outset then their original product launch date might have been met.In areas such as consumer electronics, houseware, healthcare and visible automotive parts, CMF is often critical. Brand owners are looking at surface quality, feel, durability, innovation, and the emotional appeal of a solution. Today, sustainability is also a critical consideration for new designs. ALBIS’ distribution partners have expanded their portfolios to offer a wide range of sustainable solutions covering a variety of technologies, including mechanically recycled, chemically recycled, bio-based and bio-attributed products which are often drop-in solutions for fossil-based counterparts.

ALBIS’ Approach to CMF

ALBIS work as trusted advisers and solution providers. We act as independent material consultants with a strong and diverse portfolio. The distribution partners offer a variety of strengths in various CMF areas. Some polymers come to the fore when high gloss is required whereas some are more suited to matt effects. Achieving precise colours via compounding is possible from a diverse range of base materials from standard, through engineering plastics to high performance polymers. When haptics are important, thermoplastic elastomers can come into play. The role of the ALBIS Application Development team is to identify the best solutions for designers based on specific application CMF needs.

ALBIS has close relationships with many design consultancies who offer CMF as a special area of competence. They promote their sample libraries to their clients to enable innovation. OEMs are mindful that a high proportion of (costly) product launches fail for various reasons, including overlooked CMF considerations. According to Harvard Business Review, 75% of consumer-packaged goods fail. By conducting effective market research and investing in well thought-through design brand owners aim to mitigate this risk.

The ALBIS technical team is extremely well-versed in the CMF portfolios of our distribution partners and work closely with design agencies, converters, and OEMs to identify the optimum solution according to the given application requirements.

Colour

ALBIS partners with several industry leaders who specialize in color compounds, and collaborates with its sister company, MOCOM, to offer a comprehensive range of compounding services, including license production. MOCOM's state-of-the-art facilities and rigorous quality standards, such as IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001:2015, ensure that the colour compounds produced meet the highest levels of quality and consistency. MOCOM offers lot-to-lot reproducibility, meaning that regardless of the brand or colour being manufactured, licenced compounds from Covestro, Envalior, INEOS Styrolution and LyondellBasell can be reliably produced to the highest quality.

Additionally, MOCOM markets its own brands. A recent innovation being the Alcom® Digital Sample Plaques Library. This is a database of Alcom® Lighting and CFX (colour effects) grades. Individual plaque images are available for inspection and comparison.

The Alcom® CFX range of products is aimed squarely at special aesthetic compounded effects e.g., metallic effect flake in different base polymers. These are often superior to the use of masterbatch solutions which can fall short in terms of final appearance and shot-to-shot consistency. A new internal digital library of colour effects enables variables such as polymer type and base colour to be easily filtered. A resulting short list can be visually compared by downloading plaque images. Whilst not replacing the physical plaque submission step, it accelerates the short-listing process.