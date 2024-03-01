HASCO's 100-Year Journey in Mouldmaking Excellence

Key Highlights:

HASCO reflects on its 100-year journey within the mouldmaking industry, from its humble beginnings in 1924 to present day.

Rolf Hasenclever led HASCO's early strides in mouldmaking innovation which set the stage for its success today, laying the groundwork for transformative industry standards.

CEO Christoph Ehrlich guided the company into the digital era, in which its international footprint grew and international footprint grew, as well and its advancements in CAD technology.

HASCO has carved a remarkable journey over the past century, establishing itself as a pioneer in the mouldmaking industry. From its humble beginnings in 1924, the company has thrived on innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This story delves into HASCO's evolution, highlighting its role as an early adopter and innovator, shaping not just its own destiny but also setting benchmarks for the industry at large.

The inception of HASCO under Hugo Hasenclever's vision in 1924 marked the beginning of a revolutionary journey in mouldmaking. Starting as a small craft operation, the company's early foray into innovation was spearheaded by Hugo’s son, Rolf Hasenclever, who recognised the potential for transformative change. This period was characterised by efforts that laid the groundwork for the company's future, with a focus on quality, efficiency, and the nascent idea of standardisation that would later define HASCO's contributions to the industry.

HASCO

It may not have been until 1957 that Rolf took over the family business, but he was always something of a protégé. As a youngster Rolf, would creep into his father’s workshop at night to help; to finish projects, projects like a roly-poly toy - a notoriously difficult engineering project, in the mid 20th century, it had to be perfectly engineered so it would wobble but not fall down… This kind of ingenuity meant his father had full faith in Rolf’s ability to propel HASCO.

The year 1960 was a watershed moment for HASCO, with the patenting of the modular standard mould system, a game-changer that significantly reduced production times and costs, heralding a new era in mouldmaking. This innovation was followed by a series of advancements, including the adoption of cutting-edge machinery and the development of unique technologies that further solidified HASCO's leadership in the industry. These breakthroughs not only enhanced HASCO's product offerings but also redefined industry standards, showcasing the company's commitment to pioneering new solutions.

HASCO's journey through the latter half of the 20th century and into the 21st was marked by significant expansion and modernisation. The company's international footprint grew, with a strategic focus on global markets that necessitated a modern approach to production and operations. Advancements in CAD technology were swiftly adopted, enabling HASCO to enhance design precision and efficiency. These steps were part of a broader strategy to not only meet the growing demand for high-quality moulds but also to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

In 2007, HASCO underwent a significant leadership transition, setting the stage for a new chapter in its storied history. This period saw the company doubling down on modernisation efforts, including infrastructure upgrades and the introduction of innovative tools like HASCO SET. The new management's strategic vision was clear: to maintain HASCO's tradition of innovation while steering the company towards a future filled with possibilities, ready to adapt and lead in an ever-changing industry landscape.

HASCO's journey into the digital era, guided by CEO Christoph Ehrlich's foresight, reflects a proactive embrace of digital processes and tools to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. This digital transformation, rooted in HASCO's foundational principles of innovation, global outreach, customer focus, and teamwork, underscores the company's resilience and adaptability.

HASCO

In a press conference to celebrate the centenary Christoph Ehrlich pointed to the fact that the company’s approach that necessity is the mother of invention. “Everything we innovate is about making things easier. There are always consultants who coin terms like "Digitalisation" but in the end, it’s companies like HASCO that must design and implement the processes. That's what we do and always have done throughout our history.”

HASCO's 100-year narrative is a testament to its spirit, with a consistent focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and a forward-thinking approach. The company's readiness to lead the mouldmaking industry into the future is evident in its historical achievements and ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

“An incredible journey of 100 years lies behind us,” stated Ehrlich. “Even a world war and several economic crises could not stop. This journey will continue, and we will always have our innovative strength as a constant companion.”

HASCO's Timeline of Milestones: 1924 - 2024