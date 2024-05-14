How Engel UK is redefining success in plastics manufacturing

Key Highlights:

Engel UK welcomes back Graeme Herlihy as managing director, who brings a renewed strategic focus on company strategies and international operations, shifting from customer-facing roles to a broader managerial perspective.

Introducing new customer success managers with hands-on technical or training background allows them interact directly with shop floor personnel to iron out any technical or training issues and advise on appropriate aftersales solutions.

With the deployment of new business development managers, Engel UK aims to improve its market reach, especially among SMEs, addressing a broader spectrum of moulding applications and ensuring high-quality service across the whole market.

In a business environment where structural integrity often goes unnoticed until problems arise, thoughtful organisational design becomes a silent but potent driver of success. Peter Drucker’s keen observation: "The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn't said. The structure of a firm can often communicate more than its managers do," perfectly encapsulates the recent strategic overhaul of sales operations at Engel UK. This transformation is not merely about personnel changes; it represents a profound rethinking of how sales are structured and executed to significantly enhance customer engagement and success.

Leadership transition and strategic focus

With the departure of Nigel Baker, who retired as managing director at the end of March after six years of commendable service, Engel UK ushers in a new era under familiar leadership. Graeme Herlihy, who previously held the position for 16 years, returns to the role of managing director, in addition to his responsibilities as president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa. This dual role will see Graeme taking on a more strategic and less customer-facing position compared to his previous tenure. His focus will be on overarching company strategies and international operations, ensuring that Engel UK aligns with broader market trends and corporate objectives. This shift underscores the vital role of the newly introduced customer success managers, who will now be the primary point of contact for ensuring customer satisfaction and successful integration of Engel products. Their technical expertise and direct interaction with customers are crucial in maintaining the high standards of service and support that Engel's clients have come to expect, filling the gap as Graeme transitions to a more strategically focused role.

Strategic goals and vision

Engel UK, with its sterling reputation for excellent customer retention and success with large customer groups, particularly in delivering complex solutions for demanding applications, is now focusing on expanding its market penetration. “Our sales team are highly technical and are in their natural habitat when handling a highly complex enquiry from one of the big multinationals,” explained Graeme Herlihy, managing director of Engel UK and President of Europe, Middle East and Africa, during a visit by BP&R.

Elevating customer success

Simultaneously, the role of customer success manager has been created to take customer satisfaction to the next level. “This means that we take responsibility not only for installation and start-up but also to work with the customer to make sure that the equipment performs at least as well as expected in the moulding environment for which it was specified,” Graeme Herlihy added. Each new customer success manager, with their hands-on technical or training background, is well-equipped to interact directly with shop floor personnel to iron out any technical or training issues and advise on appropriate aftersales solutions. This innovative role sets Engel UK apart, focusing not just on delivering products but ensuring their successful integration and operation at customer sites.

Enhancing business development

The introduction of new business development managers is strategically aimed at improving market reach, especially among SMEs, to tap into more typical moulding applications. This move complements the customer-centric innovations by focusing on broadening Engel’s influence across different market segments, ensuring that all potential clients receive tailored, high-quality service.

Anticipated challenges and strategies

Despite careful planning, Engel UK anticipates challenges with the new structure. “This new structure has been in the planning phase now for more than a year. We defined a transition phase from 1st January to 1st April this year where we managed the handover of responsibilities. Training is now completed, and we are fully operating within the new structure,” detailed Wayne Ball, sales director at Engel UK. A notable challenge is ensuring seamless collaboration between sales managers and customer success managers during project handovers to avoid operational inefficiencies. "However, simply tossing the project over the fence is not enough, and there will need to be some collaboration necessary to ensure success," he noted, acknowledging the need for ongoing adjustments and responsiveness to emerging needs.