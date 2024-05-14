How Engel UK is redefining success in plastics manufacturing

Key Highlights:
- Engel UK welcomes back Graeme Herlihy as managing director, who brings a renewed strategic focus on company strategies and international operations, shifting from customer-facing roles to a broader managerial perspective.
- Introducing new customer success managers with hands-on technical or training background allows them interact directly with shop floor personnel to iron out any technical or training issues and advise on appropriate aftersales solutions.
- With the deployment of new business development managers, Engel UK aims to improve its market reach, especially among SMEs, addressing a broader spectrum of moulding applications and ensuring high-quality service across the whole market.
Engel UK
Regional teams at Engel UK
In a business environment where structural integrity often goes unnoticed until problems arise, thoughtful organisational design becomes a silent but potent driver of success. Peter Drucker’s keen observation: "The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn't said. The structure of a firm can often communicate more than its managers do," perfectly encapsulates the recent strategic overhaul of sales operations at Engel UK. This transformation is not merely about personnel changes; it represents a profound rethinking of how sales are structured and executed to significantly enhance customer engagement and success.
Leadership transition and strategic focus
With the departure of Nigel Baker, who retired as managing director at the end of March after six years of commendable service, Engel UK ushers in a new era under familiar leadership. Graeme Herlihy, who previously held the position for 16 years, returns to the role of managing director, in addition to his responsibilities as president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa. This dual role will see Graeme taking on a more strategic and less customer-facing position compared to his previous tenure. His focus will be on overarching company strategies and international operations, ensuring that Engel UK aligns with broader market trends and corporate objectives. This shift underscores the vital role of the newly introduced customer success managers, who will now be the primary point of contact for ensuring customer satisfaction and successful integration of Engel products. Their technical expertise and direct interaction with customers are crucial in maintaining the high standards of service and support that Engel's clients have come to expect, filling the gap as Graeme transitions to a more strategically focused role.
Strategic goals and vision
Engel UK, with its sterling reputation for excellent customer retention and success with large customer groups, particularly in delivering complex solutions for demanding applications, is now focusing on expanding its market penetration. “Our sales team are highly technical and are in their natural habitat when handling a highly complex enquiry from one of the big multinationals,” explained Graeme Herlihy, managing director of Engel UK and President of Europe, Middle East and Africa, during a visit by BP&R.
Elevating customer success
Simultaneously, the role of customer success manager has been created to take customer satisfaction to the next level. “This means that we take responsibility not only for installation and start-up but also to work with the customer to make sure that the equipment performs at least as well as expected in the moulding environment for which it was specified,” Graeme Herlihy added. Each new customer success manager, with their hands-on technical or training background, is well-equipped to interact directly with shop floor personnel to iron out any technical or training issues and advise on appropriate aftersales solutions. This innovative role sets Engel UK apart, focusing not just on delivering products but ensuring their successful integration and operation at customer sites.
Enhancing business development
The introduction of new business development managers is strategically aimed at improving market reach, especially among SMEs, to tap into more typical moulding applications. This move complements the customer-centric innovations by focusing on broadening Engel’s influence across different market segments, ensuring that all potential clients receive tailored, high-quality service.
Anticipated challenges and strategies
Despite careful planning, Engel UK anticipates challenges with the new structure. “This new structure has been in the planning phase now for more than a year. We defined a transition phase from 1st January to 1st April this year where we managed the handover of responsibilities. Training is now completed, and we are fully operating within the new structure,” detailed Wayne Ball, sales director at Engel UK. A notable challenge is ensuring seamless collaboration between sales managers and customer success managers during project handovers to avoid operational inefficiencies. "However, simply tossing the project over the fence is not enough, and there will need to be some collaboration necessary to ensure success," he noted, acknowledging the need for ongoing adjustments and responsiveness to emerging needs.
Customer feedback and direct benefits
Engel UK’s redesign was catalysed by poignant customer feedback that highlighted potential areas of neglect for smaller customers due to the company’s focus on large, complex accounts. "A few years ago, a moulder told me that ENGEL was not the right partner for his company...I have remembered the comment. I have been looking for a solution that would make sure we have the resources and mindset to routinely and systematically service the whole market," revealed Graeme Herlihy. This candid feedback was a critical driver for the structural re-evaluation, leading to a setup that ensures every segment of the market feels valued and supported.
Looking ahead
With these changes, Engel UK is setting new standards in the industry for customer engagement and support. The restructuring not only anticipates the future needs of the plastics manufacturing sector but also places Engel UK at a strategic advantage, ready to face the challenges of a dynamic market with a robust, customer-centric approach. As Engel UK continues to redefine its approach to sales and customer relationship management, it sends a clear message that in the intricate dance of business success, the often silent and unnoticed structure of a company speaks volumes.
Peter Drucker, whose insights kicked off this article, also famously said, "The best way to predict the future is to create it." By implementing a forward-thinking sales structure, Engel UK is doing exactly that—crafting a future where it continues to lead and innovate in the plastics manufacturing industry, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of customer satisfaction and technological advancement.
Understanding Engel UK's new sales structure
Engel UK
Engel UK's Territory Map
Team North: Led by Robin Hornsby, regional sales manager & business unit automotive is complemented by Tom O’Brien, business development manager, and the customer-focused expertise of Tom Pye, customer success manager.
Team Central: Darren Herron takes the helm as the regional sales manager & business unit packaging. He works alongside Jon Busby, business development manager, with Daniel Pyne enriching the team with his role as customer success manager.
Team South: Chris Stafford, regional sales manager & business unit medical is supported by Kevin Sumner, business development manager. Pete Walters completes this trio, bringing in his experience as the customer success manager.