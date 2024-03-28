Injection moulding: Doing more with less

Key Highlights:

Operating high-value contracts that demand more advanced technology, more investment and more longevity are the balancing act that any contract moulder must master.

Over the past five years WIBA UK has found that for many of its moulding customers ‘doing more with less’ means accomplishing the difficult trick of expanding the business within the fixed constraints of an existing site.

Today’s moulders are therefore increasingly appreciative of a ‘plug and produce’ system, especially when setting up shop for a new client.

Some twenty years ago the UK’s contract injection moulding numbers of the UK could be generously counted at some 1050 companies – and with hindsight, quite possibly the crest of a wave.

These firms had already seen out a number of economic contractions and hard times and were by no means inefficient – getting on, for example, with issues such as Investors in People, the BS and ISO standards and starting to deliver the all-important KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

Back then, Industry 4.0 had yet to fully emerge but terms such as kaizen, kan ban, JIT, various forms of 6 Sigma and CI (Continuous Improvement) and various metrics such as OTIF and OEE were all becoming well-known and practiced - part of the trickle down from leading global manufacturing practice. The sciences of metrology and a revolution in QA technology and methods were also becoming incorporated as standard in many moulding enterprises.

All this by way of a preamble to note that the UK’s injection moulding sector has been continually becoming ever more efficient, simply in order to survive.

Meanwhile the Irish injection moulding sector races forward on all fronts: The expansion is largely in line with the Republic’s general economic expansion (first in Europe), unhindered by the presence of brown or legacy industrial site, and also largely powered by the growth demand from medical OEM throughout that country. (About half of Ireland’s injection moulding output goes to medical and healthcare suppliers.)

Come the present day, it’s clear that any moulders that sought to avoid the menu of the 90s – leading up to the present day - have probably perished. The stats and databases bear this out. The UK’s contract moulding population now stands at about 880 businesses (Ireland’s now approaches the 250 mark) and its remaining cohort now faces a series of new challenges:

Doing more with less…

It’s a simple rule-of-thumb that injection moulding businesses have to extract more and more value and value-per-head from their operations: Low-value and low margin moulding manufacture is not a place to be today. Instead, operating high-value contracts that demand more advanced technology, more investment and more longevity are the balancing act that any contract moulder must master.

…less space

Over the past five years WIBA UK has found that for many of its moulding customers ‘doing more with less’ means accomplishing the difficult trick of expanding the business within the fixed constraints of an existing site. And that mastery often comes down to simple physical factors.

WIBA UK Joint MDs Dan Williams and Tracy Cadman

Moving staff and equipment out of the confines of one factory and into another is easier said than done. Indeed, it very rarely happens. Instead, the business has to somehow achieve more within the same physical constraints. Anything to help that process therefore – smaller, more compact technology - will automatically go to the front of possible procurement.

"We’re quite happy to share that we’ve won machinery orders in competition simply because our moulding machines are that much more compact than others," said Dan Williams, joint managing director of Wittmann Battenfeld UK.

"And that applies in three dimensions,’ he adds.’ A reduced machine height can literally give you the clearance to get through some factory doors, and a shortened length and depth usually means that our machines are creating space for the customer – not taking it away."

The current generation of Wittmann’s MacroPower, EcoPower, SmartPower and MicroPower moulding machines have been designed by Wittmann with these factors in mind, and are now the most compact ever made by the company.

St Austell-based Polymermedics is a case in point. "For a customer such as ourselves - in a legacy factory – started in 1979 - and with limited space - it’s a relatively simple issue. Basically, we need to source the smallest possible machine footprint – but with the largest possible platen and tooling area," said Polymermedics operations director, Neil Skyba.

"The small footprint of the SmartPower was therefore ideal for us. It is a full one metre shorter and also slightly narrower than any alternative supplier. And again, the robot and machine together as a single package with quick delivery was very helpful."