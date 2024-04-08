Inside the alliance: STV Machinery & Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd

In this interview, Mandy O'Brien (MOB) speaks to Richard Perry (RP), managing director at STV and Nick Skidmore (NS), director and co-owner of Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd shed light on the details of their partnership.

Nestled at the core of the UK's plastics sector, the narratives of STV Machinery and Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd have been running side by side, full of innovation and commitment to quality.

It was against this backdrop of shared ambition that BP&R’s Mandy O'Brien went to uncover the story behind their growing partnership. A union that not only promises to raise the bar for manufacturing and precision toolmaking but also marks a significant moment for the UK's manufacturing industry.

(Left to right) Richard Perry, STV Nick Skidmore, Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd

STV Machinery started its journey back in 1999 and has grown from a specialist in refurbishing BOY machines to a respected name in the industry, offering a broad spectrum of moulding machines and ancillary equipment. With Richard Perry joining the ranks in 2007, the company has continually expanded its horizons, cementing its status as a cornerstone of the industry and the UK's go-to agent for Yizumi moulding machines.

Alongside STV's rise, Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd has been shaping its legacy since the early 1970s. From its strategic locations in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd has emerged as one of the UK's market leaders in precision toolmaking and injection moulding services.

MOB: Could you describe the origins of the partnership between STV Machinery and Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd and what sparked this collaboration?

NS: The partnership was born out of necessity when we were urgently seeking new machinery for a significant automotive moulding project for Jaguar Land Rover. The tight timeline and specific requirements led us to STV Machinery, which was in the process of considering Yizumi as a new partner. It was serendipitous timing, and our decision to adopt their first Yizumi machine marked the beginning of a highly productive partnership.

MOB: What were some initial hurdles you faced together, and how were they tackled?

RP: One of the primary challenges was ensuring the Yizumi machines were a perfect fit for Fenton's demanding projects. We decided not just to take on the agency but to put the machinery through rigorous tests. We aimed to 'break' it, to ensure it could withstand the intense demands of production. This comprehensive testing phase was critical in building trust and ensuring the machinery met Fenton's high standards.

MOB: Can you share how this partnership has led to innovations or improvements within your operations?

NS: A standout improvement has been the significant energy efficiency we've achieved with the Yizumi machines. Compared to other brands we've used in the past, we've noticed a substantial reduction in power consumption, which not only benefits our bottom line but also aligns with our sustainability goals.

MOB: Is there a particular success story that stands out to you that highlights the strengths of your partnership?

RP: A particularly challenging yet rewarding success was adapting a machine to include a quadruple core pull for a demanding project during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was for a high-profile branded company and involved a complex modification under significant time pressure. The success of this project really showcased our ability to come together, innovate, and deliver under challenging circumstances.

MOB: Looking at the broader trends in the plastics and moulding industry, how does your partnership align with these movements?

NS: We're keenly aware of the industry's push towards sustainability and efficiency. The energy savings we've observed with the Yizumi machines, which have been substantial, represent our commitment to not just keeping pace with these trends but leading by example. The reduction in scrap rates, especially with the introduction of robots, has also been significant.

RP: To add to Nick's point, our collaboration goes beyond just supplying machinery. It's about understanding the needs of the industry and adapting our offerings accordingly. The versatility of the machines we've supplied to Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd, such as the Yizumi machines, is a testament to this. They're not just energy-efficient; they're designed to be adaptable to various production requirements, which is crucial in a fast-evolving industry like ours.

MOB: What future plans do you have to advance your capabilities through this partnership?

NS: Looking ahead, we're excited about expanding our machinery range to embrace even more advanced technologies. Our vision includes a more unified production environment with matching robots and machinery, which not only enhances efficiency but also simplifies maintenance and service. This strategic direction is about ensuring we remain competitive and continue to deliver top-notch service to our clients.

RP: Building on Nick's point, our role in this partnership is to facilitate these advancements by ensuring we have the right machines and technologies available. This includes keeping a close eye on industry trends and customer demands, to ensure our offerings are not just cutting-edge but also highly relevant. Our collaboration with Fenton Precision Engineering Ltd is a dynamic one, where we constantly learn from each other and adapt to the changing landscape of the plastics industry.

MOB: Finally, being finalists in the Prime Machine Supplier category at the Plastics Industry Awards must have been an honour. Can you elaborate on what this recognition means for your companies?

NS: Being recognised as finalists was incredibly gratifying. It validated the hard work, innovation, and dedication that have been hallmarks of our partnership. This recognition not only enhances our reputation in the industry but also motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve together.