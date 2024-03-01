Leading with Innovation: A Conversation with Simon Johnson at Billion UK

In January 2024, BP&R Magazine visited Billion UK Ltd's managing director, Simon Johnson (SJ), in Milton Keynes. Leading since 2021 and with the company since 2018, he has guided Billion UK, a key subsidiary of Billion SAS, in providing a wide range of injection moulding machines from 40 tonnes to 1100 tonnes. Alongside these, Billion UK supplies Cartesian robots and additional injection units, all complemented by the user-friendly Dixit 4 control system.

BP&R: What makes Billion UK stand out from the competition?

SJ: What sets us apart from our competitors is our unparalleled commitment to rapid response times and exceptional support quality. Centralised operations in the UK enable us to guarantee an average 24-hour response window for engineering breakdowns, ensuring minimal operational downtime for our clients. This swift responsiveness is complemented by our dedication to innovation and build quality, aligning us with the leading trends in machine manufacturing. Our approach extends beyond just providing top-notch machinery; it encompasses a comprehensive support system designed to meet our clients' needs promptly and efficiently.

Moreover, our competitive edge is further sharpened by our advantageous pricing and the strong relationships we foster with our customers. Despite offering high-quality services and maintaining quick response times, our charges are significantly lower than many competitors, thanks to our lean operational model with minimal overheads. This pricing strategy, coupled with our flexibility and understanding of customer priorities, allows us to offer tailor-made solutions that ensure customer satisfaction while keeping costs manageable. As we consider expansion, our focus remains on sustaining this balance to continue providing exceptional value without compromising service quality.

BP&R: What are some of the main market challenges that you face?

SJ: The current market is primarily challenged by consumer spending hesitancy due to recent economic shifts, notably fluctuating interest rates and energy market volatility. These factors have made consumers wary, affecting their willingness to invest in significant assets.

Additionally, businesses face strategic dilemmas in prioritising investments due to space constraints and the need to balance multiple projects without disrupting ongoing operations. Regulatory uncertainties, such as the new packaging tax, further complicate decision-making, particularly in sectors where such costs could significantly impact operational expenses. These challenges underscore the complex environment businesses must navigate, balancing growth opportunities against a backdrop of economic and regulatory changes.

BP&R: What are the current market trends you’re seeing at Billion?

SJ: Current market trends are steering towards enhanced machine efficiency, with a notable rise in demand for twin-shot machines, reflecting a preference for more sophisticated outputs straight from the moulding process.

Our collaboration with Sepro for robotics underscores a broader industry trend towards automation, despite some manufacturers opting to produce their own robotics. The shift from hydraulic to electric machines is also prominent, driven by their energy efficiency and operational cost savings, although there's some resistance from those less familiar with electric machinery's benefits. Nonetheless, electric machines, particularly in the 200 to 400-tonne range, are gaining popularity due to their ability to balance performance with sustainability, aligning with market priorities for advanced, efficient production solutions.