Material Drying: Mythology or Methodology?

Drying is essential for many materials - often even non-hygroscopic materials perform better having been through a dryer.

Performance, cost of running and maintenance should be considered when choosing a dryer to suit your production requirements - i.e. small batch or long- production runs.

By maximising efficiency with the correct selection of equipment production efficiency can be maintained, eliminating manufacturing problems caused by damp material.

In plastics processing plants material dryers are a standard piece of equipment as not correctly drying thermoplastics can cause aesthetic and mechanical defects triggered by the presence of water.

Moisture can originate from within the plastic pellet of hygroscopic resins or condense on the surface of non-hygroscopic resins. If material is not dried correctly this can cause potential issues during processing and in the component post-processing.

When cosmetic defects occur in non-hydroscopic resins, e.g. polyethylene or polypropylene, these can often be traced back to excess surface moisture deposited due to rapid changes in the temperature and humidity. This can be resolved by allowing the raw material to come to equilibrium within the surrounding atmosphere where it is processed so that the surface moisture can evaporate, or it can be conventionally dried using a hot air dryer to remove the surface moisture. This preheating is particularly useful in circumstances where material has been stored outside in the cold and is brought into more warm and humid conditions for processing.

it is essential then that proper drying techniques are implemented, to prevent cosmetic problems and even chemical reactions, such as hydrolysis, where water molecules break chemical bonds within the polymer that can have an impact on the mechanical properties of the material.

It is also important to be aware that some non-hygroscopic materials may still require drying due to the presence of additives. For instance, impact-modified acetal (POM) usually does not require drying, but if an impact modifier is added, then pre-drying becomes necessary.

All material manufacturers will recommend an upper moisture limit for the optimum processing of materials, and this can be found on their material processing data sheets.

It also needs to be remembered that over-drying material for too long or at too high temperatures can also cause potential problems. Over-drying and too long residence time in the drying process can cause colour changes and the subsequent scrapping of components.

Drying Technology

It was in the late 1950s that the desiccant dryer first emerged when the first generative dryer using silica gel as the desiccant was developed. Further advancements were made with microprocessor controls being added and the dryer units becoming more compact. The compressed air dryer offers a moisture removal membrane that is not a desiccant but a filter that blocks the water molecules, this type of dryer needs no regeneration, unlike desiccant dryers. There is also challenge to desiccant drying with the vacuum-type dryers that are available.

There are several drying options that are available to plastics processors to ensure that their raw material is in the optimum condition for processing today, these are:

Hot Air Dryers - designed to remove surface moisture from no-hygroscopic material and to pre-heat material prior to processing.

Twin Tower Central Desiccant Dryers - has two towers that are equally filled with hygroscopic materials. During operation, one tower is used to actively eliminate moisture from the compressed air routed through it while the other tower undergoes a reverse process where moisture is removed to revitalise the desiccant material.

Rotor Wheel Dryers - designed to address energy issues presented by other types of drying. Rotor Dryers have a constant dew point.

Vacuum Drying – designed to accelerate the plastic material drying process by using a vacuum to lower the boiling point of water from 100 °C to 56 °C drying materials in 20% less time than that required by a desiccant dryer.

Compressed Air Driers - generally a method of drying employed for smaller throughput machines, the dryer is equipped with twin desiccant beds like that of a dehumidifying dryer.

Silo Dehumidification Units – designed for bulk storage systems where a silo dehumidifier is used to remove moisture from the air inside the resin silo. The dehumidifier works by using a desiccant material to absorb moisture from the air.

The Drying Process

Proficiency is key in the drying process, and it involves four key elements: heat, airflow, dew point and drying time. All play a critical role in achieving effective drying of material to maintain production efficiency and quality.

The first drying parameter is heat, it is necessary to heat the pellet to release the moisture. The second is the dew point, this being the temperature at which the air condenses, and moisture molecules can release from the exterior of the pellet. Thirdly, the drying parameters need to be known as it takes time to dry a plastic pellet to enable the water molecules to break away from the pellet surface. Finally, the fourth parameter is airflow around the pellet which conveys low dew point heat or dry heated air to the pellets in the dryer. The volume of this air must be enough to maintain the desired temperature in the dryer for the throughput of the material.