Nordell's Path to Sustainability: Transforming Plastic Injection Moulding for a Greener Future

Dan Grover, Nordell’s head of marketing & data analysis, sheds light on the various initiatives and innovations at Nordell that are driving its journey towards improved sustainability.

Key Highlights:

Nordell's journey towards sustainability reflects a practical and forward-thinking approach in the plastics industry.

The company invests in advanced mould tooling and implements innovative approaches, such as a modular insert system, to facilitate the adoption of bioplastics.

Implementing its LEAN methodology across operations, Nordell focuses on waste reduction and continuous improvement which aligns with its ISO14001 accreditation for effective environmental management.

The plastic injection moulding industry often faces scrutiny for its environmental impact, a challenge that Nordell takes seriously.

We recognise the importance of advancing toward more sustainable practices as this commitment to environmental stewardship is deeply ingrained in our company ethos.

From embracing renewable energy sources to innovating bioplastics, we believe our efforts exemplify a dedicated approach to reducing our ecological footprint while maintaining our high production standards.

Investing in Green Energy

One of our primary strategies for reducing our environmental impact has been to focus on energy efficiency.

Our facility in West Sussex is now home to a 270kw solar panel system. We are delighted that they have saved an impressive 51 tonnes of CO2 emissions so far, which is equivalent to the positive impact of planting 3,093 trees.

With West Sussex recognised as one of the sunniest counties in the UK, we can benefit from the sun's power (most of) the year-round.

Meanwhile, a few years ago, we replaced our factory and office lighting with more energy-efficient LED lights.

Not only do they help brighten our workspace, but paired with PIR (Passive Infrared) systems, they only activate when needed (in some non-critical locations), further maximising efficiency. Moreover, we have replaced older, less efficient hydraulic moulding machines with cutting-edge electric models to enhance energy efficiency.

This transition not only aligns with our environmental goals but also positions us at the forefront of technology in our industry.

By adopting these energy-efficient machines, we can minimise energy consumption while maintaining the high-quality production standards that Nordell is known for. These steps are not just environmentally responsible; they also align with the UK's goal of achieving net zero by 2050.

Bio-Plastics: Leading the Way in Sustainable Material Solutions

Our commitment to innovative material solutions is driven by an understanding of the environmental challenges posed by conventional plastics.

Expand Nordell

By embracing bioplastics, we are not only responding to the growing demand for environmentally friendly products but also leading the way in sustainable manufacturing.

Our collaboration with leading manufacturers in developing "Green" Bio-plastic alternatives showcases our dedication to this cause.

A prime example of our efforts is our work with Trifilon Switch, a plant fibre-reinforced biocomposite. This material stands out for its eco-friendly composition and the ability to perform comparably to traditional plastics in various applications.

Trifilon Switch is made from renewable resources like sugarcane and beetroot, offering a responsible choice for eco-minded designers and engineers seeking to integrate sustainable materials into their products.

Advanced Mould Tooling

In our quest to overcome the challenges associated with integrating sustainable materials into existing applications, Archie, our talented trainee production engineer, spearheaded a transformative initiative.

He conceptualised a novel approach to facilitate the adoption of bioplastics by our customers across various market sectors.

His innovative idea involved the creation of a test product specifically designed to evaluate the properties and capabilities of new biomaterials under real-world conditions. This test piece featured an array of design elements, including bosses, ribs, varying wall sections, multiple surface finishes, flexible clips, and diverse draft angles. The goal was to simulate various scenarios that products might encounter, providing a comprehensive understanding of how these biomaterials perform.

We invested in advanced mould tooling to support this endeavour, utilising our efficient modular insert system. This system streamlines the tooling process and significantly reduces both time and costs, making it an ideal choice for experimenting with various product designs.

Recognising the potential of this project, Archie reached out to our material supply partners with the bio-test plaque concept. The overwhelmingly positive response reflected our partners' shared commitment to sustainable solutions.

As a result, plans are now in place to produce injection moulded parts using this innovative modular tooling, showcasing a range of sustainable biomaterials provided by our partners.

Embracing Lean Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement

We have implemented LEAN methodology throughout Nordell, focusing on waste reduction and continuous improvement. This approach is more than just minimising waste; it enhances efficiency and maximises our resources.

Our efforts are supported by our ISO14001 accreditation, which underscores our commitment to effective environmental management.