Optimising insulation quality in the cable industry: strategies for the Spark Test challenge

To achieve the goal of flawless spark test results, high quality masterbatch is essential to improving the quality of cables used in various industries. Manuel Miret, Area Manager & New Product Developer at masterbatch producer Delta Tecnic, explains more.

× Expand Shutterstock

In the energy cable industry, especially in automotive cables, the integrity of the insulation of the electrical conductor is crucial. To ensure full insulation and avoid leakage of electrical current, the Spark Test is widely implemented. The Spark Test seeks to detect any holes in the plastic layer covering the cable conductor, revealing possible energy leaks that could lead to serious problems in an electrical circuit.

Even if the holes are small, their presence can cause loss of electricity and unwanted leakage. This is a particular challenge in some cases; think, for example, of a Spark Test of high-speed cables used in vehicles. Such immediate and demanding needs lead us to strive for excellence in reducing the defects detected by the Spark Tester.

Cable insulation: how to minimise errors in the Spark Test

During the test, the cable with its insulation is subjected to a high-voltage electric field. The Spark Tester emits a warning signal if any leakage is detected. To avoid test failures, it is essential to avoid unwanted particles in the cable insulation.

Poor dispersion of the products used in the insulation mixture can be a major cause of pinholes. Plastic insulation is composed of a polymeric compound and a colourant, and poor dispersion in either of these raw materials can lead to pinholes. A poor quality masterbatch, with excessively large particles, is a potential source of pinholes.

Improper dilution during cable manufacture can also lead to the presence of unwanted large particles, generating pinholes in the insulation. The complexity increases with the cable industry's trend to use faster and shorter extruders, making it difficult to properly dilute the masterbatch.

Faced with these challenges, the masterbatch manufacturer must focus on achieving the best possible pigment dispersion and ensuring proper dilution, adapting to the demands of an industry evolving towards more efficient but demanding extruders. The key lies in precise temperature and mixing processes to ensure optimal insulation performance in the Spark Test, thus ensuring the overall quality of cables used in automotive applications and beyond.

Future prospects: innovation and collaboration as drivers

Faced with these challenges, the cable industry is constantly looking for innovative solutions. Continuous improvement in pigment dispersion and adaptation to changing manufacturing conditions are essential. In addition, collaboration between masterbatch manufacturers and cable producers presents itself as a key strategy to address the specific challenges of the Spark Test.

As the automotive industry moves towards electrification and the integration of more advanced technologies, the importance of overcoming insulation quality challenges is magnified. Companies like Delta Tecnic play a vital role in creating solutions that ensure the safety and performance of electrical cables in modern vehicles, thus contributing to the continued progress of the cable industry and electric mobility.