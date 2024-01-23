Optimising Plastic Production With High Dynamic Performance Motors

Key Highlights:

Over the past decade, high dynamic performance (HDP) electric motors have emerged as superior alternatives to their older DC counterparts in plastic processing.

Plastic manufacturing faces challenges related to the limitations of traditional DC motors and standard AC motors.

HDP motors offer advantages in plastic production, including low rotor inertia for faster cycling times, and high power density.

From cast film extrusion to injection moulding, blow moulding, blown film lines, and more, electric motors are critical at almost every step of plastic processing.

Due to rapid advancements in motor technology over the past decade, the newest high dynamic performance (HDP) electric motors have overcome numerous limitations of their older DC counterparts. They offer benefits in size, precision, and other critical areas, giving plastics OEM machine builders and end users a competitive edge in productivity.

Fausto Belotti, global segment manager, Rubber and Plastics, ABB Motion, dissects the industry challenges that HDP motors can address.

Mainstream challenges

Machine builders and users in plastic manufacturing are deeply immersed in digitalisation, having already progressed to the second era of this transformative process. Initially, they focused on establishing and managing manufacturing execution systems (MES). Now, in this second phase, they aim to drill deeper into the component aspect, such as motors, drives, PLCs, HMIs, and sensors.

Historically, plastics processing facilities relied on low-powered DC motors for motor-driven equipment despite their drawbacks. These motors are bulky, lack energy efficiency, and pose maintenance challenges, mainly due to the wear-prone carbon brushes, leading to shortened machinery lifespan.

In contrast, modern machinery employs AC motors, offering various advantages. Yet, standard AC motors come with their own set of limitations. The most significant is their high rotor inertia, which complicates their precise control. This presents a considerable challenge in the latest plastic applications, where high productivity levels are required in terms of pieces per hour, and consistent product quality demands such control.

The unit price of many items in plastic production is typically only a few cents, such as the plastic cap of a PET water bottle. Since the production cost is low, manufacturers must produce a high volume of pieces per hour to make it feasible. Therefore, high motor reliability is critical. Furthermore, in the plastics industry, labour costs are equivalent to electricity costs. To control the latter, machine builders and end users want motors that also offer superior energy efficiency.

Another major challenge facing plastic producers is the cost of downtime. For instance, a PET line can produce approximately 2,000 1.5L bottles per hour. During downtime, production halts, causing bottlenecks, and the entire 40m-long production line comes to a standstill. This downtime could result in losses amounting to several thousand dollars per hour.

Specialised AC motors – often called square frame induction motors, low inertia motors, or vector motors – offer a proven solution. Models like ABB’s HDP motors demonstrate substantially higher power density compared to conventional AC motors. The main features of HDP motors are their rectangular housing, light and robust construction, high dynamic performance, and excellent power-to-size ratio.

The benefits of HDP motors

HDP motors offer numerous advantages in plastic production applications. Their low rotor inertia, high overload capacity, and exceptional dynamic response translate into significant production benefits. The motor’s low rotor inertia allows faster cycling times, enabling controlled machinery movements and rotation with greater speed and precision. This advantage can lead to a productivity increase of up to 15% when compared to standard AC motors.

ABB Motion Full range of machinery motors optimised for high power density

The high power density of HDP motors makes them notably more compact than other motor types. Consequently, they require a smaller installation area, allowing for a reduced footprint or accommodating more plastic lines within the same space. However, this compactness may restrict access space for maintenance, which is why the motor’s high-reliability design is crucial. Additionally, in regions where space is at a premium and costly, HDP motors offer an ideal solution, enabling higher production within the same confined space.

A noteworthy benefit for OEMs is that they have the flexibility to make late configurations to the HDP motors to suit their applications better, even if they’re already in their workshops.

Drives for precision control

A further advantage is that the HDP motors are part of a complete package with variable speed drives (VSDs). A VSD allows precise motor control by adjusting the supplied electricity’s voltage and frequency. Motor-drive packages provide significant precision advantages and are well-suited for applications like mixers, extruders, conveyors, injection moulders, and more. ABB VSDs are specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with HDP motors for the best possible performance solution.