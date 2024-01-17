Plastics Industry to Boost Intelligentisation and Decarbonisation of New Energy Vehicle

Key Highlights:

The Chinese NEV market exhibited strong growth in 2023, with a 30.4% market share, 99.1% YoY increase in exports, and a significant focus on intelligentised design elements, leveraging advancements in plastics technology.

Plastics play a crucial role in the lightweighting and safety initiatives of NEV innovation, with developments such as resin frames, lightweight foam, and polymer-based solutions contributing to increased driving ranges and reduced costs.

BMW and Volkswagen are gradually increasing the proportion of recycled plastics in new cars whilst Honda and Toray are exploring the potential application of chemically recycled nylon 6.

The Chinese automotive market has gradually regained momentum in 2023 where the performance of new energy vehicle (NEV) is particularly eye-catching. Under the trend of “reverse joint venture” and “exporting technology", what are the materials and processing technologies needed for the NEV sector to bringing a safer, more comfortable and sustainable experience?

According to the data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China's automobile production and sales increased by 8% and 9.1% year-on-year from January to October respectively, while NEV production and sales increased by 33.9% and 37.8%, with a market share of 30.4%; and NEV exports reached 995,000 units, up 99.1% year-on-year.

Front grille, lighting and charging show intelligentisation trend

× Expand 588ku.com Injection molding technology and new materials play important roles in advancing front grille.

Young consumers pay more attention to NEV. Relevant research studies show that consumers under 30 years old account for up to 43% of NEV users. In addition, young consumers prefer NEVs of high aesthetic appeal.

As the front façade of new generation of automobiles, intelligentised front grille is becoming the mainstream of the industry, and advances in injection moulding technology and new materials also play important roles.

Some examples that spring to mind include the kidney-shaped front grille of the BMW iX series, which adopts ENGEL's integration processing to achieve a 3D effect; Magna’s intelligentised front grille, which uses Mezzo panels made of polycarbonate to achieve a highly translucent visual effect; and Hyundai Mobis uses advanced lenticular lens sheet film to make the lens grille lighting module look slimmer and lighter.

In addition to intelligentised front grille, automakers have also injected new ideas into smart car lighting with the help of processing and material technologies.

For example, the headlights of BYD’s YANGWANG U8 model are manufactured by Tederic NEO M27220 injection moulding machine to achieve high-precision moulding; the headlights of Li Auto’s L9 model are manufactured by large multi-colour injection moulding machines; HiPhi uses Covestro's polycarbonate solutions for the headlight and LiDAR grills of its latest luxury SUV. In addition, Wanhua Chemical's multi-colour PMMA adds colour to smart taillights without colouring and spraying, reducing carbon emissions.

With the rapid development of smart cars, the charging port of the car is more aesthetic, intelligentised and user-friendly, giving users a better charging experience.

For example, the charging port cover of Audi's all-electric e-tron series is made of AKRO-PLASTIC’s fiber reinforced AKROLOY PA GF 60 black (6418) polyamide; WM Motor uses PPE+PA to manufacture charging port cover, which is lightweight and safe; Röchling has introduced an automatic charging port cover made of biopolymer.

Innovations in lightweighting increase driving range

As NEV takes great leap forward, the driving range increases at the same time, from more than 500 km to 1,200 km. For every 100 kg of weight reduction in NEV, the driving range can be increased by 10%-11%, while the costs of battery and daily wears can be reduced by 20%. Therefore, lightweighting has become a focus of innovation for major automakers and parts manufacturers because it leads to improvement of efficiency of the powertrain and optimises the driving range of the vehicle. Each automaker has its own strategy, using new materials and advanced processing technologies to "slim down" vehicles.

Toyota, BASF and US Farathane have co-developed resin frames to create ISO dynamic seats for the first time, which can reduce costs by 20% and weight by 30%. Besides, FORVIA’s latest solution for seat back panels, Skin Light Panel, is made of mono- material polymer (PU) through 3D carving, reducing weight by 20%-30%. Marelli has also teamed up with Covestro to develop a new lightweight polyurethane foam that reduces the weight of the main cockpit panel by 40%.

In addition to weight reduction of front-end and cockpit modules, the battery pack, which accounts for 20%-30% of the weight of the whole vehicle, has also been a key part for lightweighting in recent years.

General Motors' 2023 Cadillac pure electric vehicle (EV) Lyriq uses PA6/12, PA66, and PP from DuPont, DOW, and LyondellBasell. Through extrusion, injection moulding, foaming and automatic assembly, the materials are processed into thermoplastic BEV pipes of the thermal management system. The multi-layer pipes not only have excellent chemical resistance, but also achieve 60% weight reduction.