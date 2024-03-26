Q&A: Smile Plastics breathes new life into once-wasted materials

Editor Rebekah Jordan spoke with Smile Plastics to learn of the company's mission to divert thousands of tonnes of plastic waste from landfills and hopes to change people's perception of recycled plastics.

× Expand Smile Plastics Custom material test tile process.

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind Smile Plastics?

Smile Plastics was created from the desire to contribute to the circular economy our built environment so desperately needs. As a designer and manufacturer, we create supersized panels from 100% recycled/recyclable plastic for use in commercial interiors and product design, uncovering the beauty and functional potential held in what would traditionally be classed as ‘waste’. Transforming this into products unparalleled in their unique aesthetics, versatility, and durability, we encourage a change in perception, where the pieces are cherished and, as a result, well utilised. When they do meet their eventual end of life, they can simply be recycled once again.

What role do you see Smile Plastics playing in creating a more circular economy for plastics, where materials are reused and kept out of landfills?

From our factory on the southwest coast of Wales, we produce large volumes of product for use in commercial interiors – having the potential to divert over 3000 tonnes of plastic waste, which would otherwise end up in landfill, annually, as well as converting 70 tonnes of plastic every seven days.

The beauty of plastic as a material is its strength, resulting in the ability for regeneration time and time again. So while our aim is to realise the true value of the material, keeping it in circulation for as long as possible, our panels are kept out of landfill continuously, able to either be recycled by local waste management companies, or returned as part of our buy-back scheme - closing the loop in the process.

On a wider scale, we’ve also adopted a decentralised manufacturing model which promotes the production of materials on a local or regional level, with our factory in Swansea setting the blueprint. By adopting this approach to manufacturing, we hope to harness the potential of localised waste streams, reducing transportation costs and associated environmental impacts further to save more would-be ‘waste’ from landfill.

Public perception of plastics is often negative due to concerns over pollution. How does Smile Plastics address these concerns and promote the positive potential of recycled plastics?

At Smile Plastics, we are storytellers. We allow our panels to bear traces of their former lives. A fleck of silver might hint at a history as a yoghurt pot lid, or a fragment of a bar code could hark back to a piece of product packaging. We sort our pre- and post-consumer waste plastics by colour, polymer type, grade, and material characteristics, and, like a painter or a whisky blender, selectively combine them to create distinctive surface patterns, ranging from natural stone mimics to vibrant, maximalist styles.

The reason we do this is to change peoples’ views around ‘waste’. By transforming discarded material into design pieces to behold, our products will be more likely be looked after – their afterlife considered.

To us plastic itself is not the problem, it’s the linear behaviours that surround its use that are problematic.

The technology of plastic recycling is constantly evolving. How does Smile Plastics stay at the forefront of these advancements and integrate them into your production process?

We built our own factory from scratch. The processes we undertake to manufacture our products are entirely unique, and something we evolve constantly. Just last year we moved to larger premises to enable us to scale-up production. This upgrade in space and technological advancement of machinery means we can produce over 300 3m x 1.2m sheets each week.

We also consider our environmental impact at every stage of our low-energy, waste-efficient manufacturing model. For example, to keep our carbon footprint low, Smile Plastics equipment uses a fraction of the energy that traditional plastics processing machinery uses.

What are your predictions for the future of the plastics industry?

Currently, of the 400 million tonnes of plastic the world produces every year, less than 10% is recycled. We are on a mission to change this. Sustainability is what we’re made of. And we urge others to embrace regenerative design – reflecting the behaviours of nature – to secure a brighter future for the built environment, and beyond.

From a commercial perspective, as sustainable practice moves higher up the agenda for businesses needing to adhere to legislation, or the targets set by investors and funders, we believe existing plastic is being considered much more for its wealth of potential – we have secured EPDs for our HIPs and PET materials with this justification in mind. We’re seeing much more of a lean towards retrofit in the construction sector – putting reuse at the centre of projects, so outlining the longevity of plastic is more important than ever.

Looking at consumer behaviours, awareness around recycling and the recyclability of products seems more of a focus. From our own research we have found that according to the Nielsen Global Survey, retailers that adopt sustainable practice can expect an increase in footfall and sales, with 73% of customers said to be willing to spend more, and a 20% boost in loyalty among consumers who perceive a brand as sustainable. With this in mind, we’re collaborating with some fantastic clients in the retail sector, keen to visually share their dedication to the protection of the environment through the use of Smile Plastics in their interior design schemes.