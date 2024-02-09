Recycling Innovations Reshape the Recycled Plastics Market

Key Highlights:

Chemical recycling technology employs chemical processes to break down post-consumer plastic waste into individual polymers or other feedstocks, which can then be reconstituted into new virgin-quality resins free of contamination.

The integration of AI and machine learning has opened new doors for optimising waste plastic sorting, identification, separation and processing at materials recovery facilities (MRFs).

The rise of blockchain platforms specifically designed for plastics tracking now enables reliable traceability and transparency across the recycling chain.

The rapid growth of the global plastics recycling market hides a sector undergoing dramatic change. An explosion of recent innovations all along the plastics recycling value chain is transforming the very foundations of the industry while unlocking new found value in used plastic.

Driven by the pressing need to expand recycling capacity and performance for greater circularity, these advancements promise to reshape the market landscape in the years ahead. From cutting-edge chemical processes to artificial intelligence systems optimising sorting Accuracy, new technologies are evolving rapidly to handle more waste plastic, produce higher-quality recycled resin, open new end markets and strengthen value recovery economics.

The success of these innovations will determine if recycled polymers can expand their footprint substantially across global manufacturing one day. As technology barriers fall, the conditions strengthen for recycled resins to capture 20-50% share across major plastic segments as projected over the next 10-20 years by leading industry groups like the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Recycled plastics refer to plastics that undergo processes such as sorting, cleaning, and reprocessing to be reused in various applications. Recycling plastics helps mitigate environmental pollution, reduce dependence on virgin plastic production, and conserve natural resources. According to Persistence Market Research, the global recycled plastics market is currently valued at USD 30 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, the market is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2023–2030. Factors such as increasing plastic waste generation, advancements in recycling technologies, and rising adoption of circular economy principles are driving market expansion.

Yet market growth depends on continued technology innovation to drive efficiency, quality and scale. Here we explore some of the most disruptive advances poised to transform plastics recycling globally:

Chemical Recycling - The Game Changer

Also referred to as advanced recycling, chemical recycling technology employs chemical processes including pyrolysis and other techniques to break down post-consumer plastic waste into individual polymers or other feedstocks. These building blocks then reconstitute into new virgin-quality resins free of contamination.

For recyclers, brand owners and manufacturers, this next-generation recycling promises to be the ultimate game changer by enabling robust scaling of high-purity PCR supply. Unlocking far greater value in hard-to-recycle plastic waste streams, chemical recycling systems can handle the vast majority of plastic packaging materials like flexible films, multi-layer and food-soiled packaging previously destined for landfills.

With processing flexibility plus extreme traceability, the resulting PCR resins can readily meet strict technical specifications for sensitive food contact, medical technology and other advanced applications too. This immense potential across the plastics value chain is driving massive investment in chemical recycling infrastructure worldwide. Over $7 billion has funded advanced recycling projects since 2019, with capacity expected to reach over 6 million metric tons by 2030.

AI to Optimise Efficiency & Quality

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has opened new doors for optimising waste plastic sorting, identification, separation and processing at materials recovery facilities (MRFs). AI-powered robotic systems can now identify different polymer types, colours and formats at very high speeds to support precise automated sorting. This boosts efficiency, yield rates and output quality.

Sophisticated AI tools can also detect labels, glue, inks, paper and other contaminants in the sorting process for cleaner bales of recycled polymers. Additional pilot projects show promise in utilising AI and hyperspectral imaging to trace exact types and properties of waste plastic for smarter recycling. As the technology develops, machine learning promises to minimise manual labour needs while preventing human sorting errors that diminish quality.

Blockchain Delivers Reliable Traceability

The rise of blockchain platforms specifically designed for plastics tracking now enables reliable traceability and transparency across the recycling chain. This emerging application reassures manufacturers that resin output matches input specifications while preventing falsified sustainability claims.

Blockchain documentation traces material flows “from pellet to pallet to product” by collecting key data points along the recovery, sorting, reprocessing and resin production process. This builds essential market trust in recycled content while supporting reliable analysis of environmental savings. In fact, leading global brands across packaging, fashion and consumer electronics industries have already adopted blockchain-verified PCR content to confirm true circularity.