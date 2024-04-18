Rubber production and the path to sustainability

Key Highlights:

Rubber is an indispensable material that is used in almost every industry within modern society. From the tyres on our vehicles to the soles of our shoes, rubbers versatility and unique properties make it essential for a wide range of applications. Its global demand underscores its importance, but the methods by which rubber is produced—whether sourced naturally from trees or synthesised using manmade practices—bring a host of sustainability challenges. These challenges are not just environmental, but also social and economic, affecting everything from the health of our planet to the livelihoods of millions of people involved in its production.

Addressing these issues is not just a matter of improving local practices; it requires a global effort to shift towards more sustainable and ethical production methods. Rubber sealing specialist Seals Direct explores the current state of rubber production, the environmental and social impacts associated with the industry, and various initiatives that are paving the way towards a more sustainable future in rubber manufacturing.

The environmental challenge of rubber production

Both natural and synthetic rubbers have distinct production processes, each with unique impacts on the ecosystems, climate and health of those involved in its production.

Natural rubber

Natural rubber is derived from the sap of the hevea brasiliensis rubber tree that is primarily grown in the tropical regions of South East Asia. While natural rubber is a renewable resource, its production is often linked with severe environmental impacts. The expansion of rubber plantations has led to widespread deforestation in these biodiverse-rich regions. Over recent years, there has been a significant loss of habitat and disruption to local ecosystems as land is cleared to make way for rubber tree plantations.

The cultivation practices associated with natural rubber can also lead to other environmental issues. The use of agrochemicals, such as fertilisers and pesticides, is common in these plantations and leads to soil degradation and water pollution. These chemicals can leach into local waterways, harming aquatic life and affecting the water quality for nearby communities. Additionally, the monoculture nature of rubber plantations makes them vulnerable to pests and diseases. This often results in the heavy use of chemical pesticides that exacerbate these environmental problems.

Synthetic rubber

Synthetic rubber materials, such as EPDM, Neoprene and Nitrile, are produced primarily from petroleum by-products through a complex chemical synthesis process. This production is inherently linked to the oil industry, which is one of the largest contributors to environmental pollution. Synthetic rubber manufacturing is also energy-intensive and heavily relies on non-renewable energy sources that contribute to global warming and increased carbon dioxide emissions.

The chemical processes involved in this synthetic rubber production also generate various pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other hazardous materials, which can have detrimental effects on the environment and human health if not properly managed. Waste products from synthetic rubber production can also contaminate land and water resources, posing challenges for waste management and recycling efforts.

The path to sustainability

The environmental challenges posed by both natural and synthetic rubber production show the need for comprehensive strategies and innovations to mitigate their impacts. By adopting more sustainable practices and technologies, the rubber industry can reduce its ecological footprint and move towards a more sustainable future.

One of the most direct ways to improve the sustainability of natural rubber is to encourage better practices within rubber plantations. Sustainable farming methods, such as agroforestry, can integrate rubber trees with other types of vegetation to enhance biodiversity and improves soil quality. This would also help reduce the reliance on harmful pesticides and fertilisers. Governing programs like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) help promote these sustainable practices across the industry by providing certification to rubber plantations that adhere to these environmentally friendly and socially responsible standards.

For synthetic rubber, sustainability means reducing the reliance on petroleum-based materials. Recent developments using renewable resources, such as soy oil, biomass and even waste products from other industries, has helped create a small number of bio based rubber compounds. These products, such as eco EPDM, have successfully been formulated to use between 30% and 50% less petroleum by-products than traditional EPDM rubber. These developments not only reduce the dependency on non-renewable resources but also decrease the carbon footprint associated with synthetic rubber production.