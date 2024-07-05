The power of sponsorship

Dave Raine, chair of PMMDA, reflects on the impact of PMMDA sponsorship in that a student design competition win launched the career of a successful CEO.

As chair of the PMMDA, I'm often asked: “what do you guys do?” which, whilst we in the Association have a clear understanding of what we’re trying to do, is sometimes difficult to quantify directly.

However, earlier this month, we received a communication via e-mail - totally out of the blue - which served as a perfect reminder of what was in essence a small gesture. But, to the individual concerned, turned out to be a turning point in his career.

Third-year industrial design student, Rob Newman, who was at the time studying at Coventry University, won a 3-year sponsorship prize from the PMMDA at Interplas 2002 for his trolley backpack. He then, subsequently, won a three-month internship to work with high-profile design company SWERVE, based in New York, USA. Rob was selected from a large number of students and graduates from many countries, for the annual summer internship program. Speaking at the time with their managing partner, Martin Short confirmed: “Rob is a bright and creative individual with keen design skills and a sharp ability to learn. He is proving a great addition to the New York team.”

After almost 22 years, Rob very kindly reached out to us here at the PMMDA, saying: “I wanted to take a moment to share a bit of my journey and express my gratitude for the role the PMMDA played in shaping my career. Back in 2002 ish, I was fortunate enough to be sponsored by the PMMDA after winning a design competition during my university years. At the time, my point of contact was the ever-supportive Sandy Weaver. Winning that award was truly a turning point for me. It gave me the confidence and the means to pursue an internship in New York as a designer. This opportunity was the first significant step in my professional life. Following my graduation, Sandy and the PMMDA continued to support me, which helped me secure my first job in the industry.

“That first job was more than just a position; it was the beginning of a fulfilling career. Over the years, my career evolved and grew in ways I had only dreamed of. Today, I am proud to be the co-owner and managing director of Carveco Ltd., a software company that serves a wide array of clients. Our software is used by prestigious institutions such as the Royal Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint, as well as major confectionery manufacturers and thousands of other companies working with various materials, including plastics.

“I’m not sure if you're seeking stories like mine, but I felt it important to highlight how pivotal the PMMDA’s sponsorship was to my journey. Without that crucial support during my university days, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I believe I actually have a copy of the original press release that was written.”

Rob’s story has served as a timely reminder of the impact a seemingly small act can have on an individual. Apprenticeships are a theme I continue to champion as a solid and sensible method of replenishing the talent pool in the plastics industry, and anyone who comes into contact with them should consider themselves a mentor and role model – I for one remember my first days in the industry, and looking to the experienced and positive engineers around me for advice, reassurance, and above all, support and direction.

We plan to contact Rob and thank him for his kind words and thoughtful act – clearly, our influence on him has made a difference, and he’s kindly reciprocated – on behalf of the PMMDA, thank you, Rob.