The Worshipful Company of Horners: Evolving Polymer Science

Key Highlights:

The Worshipful Company of Horners embraced Polymer Science in 1943, recognising the decline of horn-related industries.

Actively supporting educational projects with a focus on plastics, particularly science-related endeavours aligned with the national curriculum.

The Horners, in conjunction with the plastics industry, manages awards including the BPF Horners' Award for Plastics Innovation and Design and the Horners Bottlemakers Award for Plastic Packaging.

The Worshipful Company of Horners is an esteemed Livery Companies in the City of London; the first record of the Company being in 1284. The Leather Bottle Makers amalgamated with the Horners Company in 1476 and in 1638 King Charles 1st granted the Company a Royal Charter. Today it is both an ancient guild, livery company, and a modern City Institution merging tradition and modernity to form the ideologies of the Company.

The Worshipful Company of Horners acknowledged that to protect the heritage of an age-old craft it needed to embrace the evolving area of Polymer Science to become a modern City organisation,

This was in 1943, by recognising that the working of horn was no longer a viable industry, the Company had the sagacity to adopt its modern equivalent, the Polymer Industry.

Currently, in common with other City Livery Companies, The Horners are active supporters and sponsors of educational and design related projects. The Company has close links with the Plastics Industry and its educational activities are focused on science related projects of relevance to this industry

A twenty first century guild supporting education

Actively supporting a number of educational projects with a plastic connection, many of these being science related and forming part of the national curriculum thereby making a lasting difference to a substantial number of students. STEM is at the core focus of the educational work the Horners support both technically and financially.

One examples of this is the Polymer Study Tours which are fully funded, two-day, residential courses for 11-18 curriculum design technology teachers. The courses are designed to improve subject knowledge relating to polymers, provide ideas for practical teaching and give an insight into the plastics industry. Organising and running the Polymer Study Tours is a team effort! The Tours are organised by a Steering Group comprising of representatives from:

The Horners who are the primary sponsor.

The British Plastics Federation who liaises with the industry sponsors and the financial administration.

The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining who look after course administration, publicity, and teacher registrations.

The tours are held in four regions supported by local companies in the plastic industry who offer tours of their facilities so that teachers gain an insight into the complexities of the manufacturing process.

A further example is the support the Company provide to develop curriculum material alongside the Salters in the area of Chemistry and Physics.

Many of these projects frequently involve partnership with other contributors such as the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining (IoM3), The British Plastics Federation, The Salters Institute and The Royal Society of Chemistry enabling the Company to make a significant contribution to improving science education in the UK.

Annually the Horners host a lecture on a polymer related subject at The Royal Society of Medicine. This was made possible by Ralph Anderson, an active Horner and great supporter of the plastics industry, who upon his death left a legacy to the Horners Company for charitable science and educational projects. The Ralph Anderson annual lecture is held every year in his memory to an audience of Horners and invited guests from other Livery Companies and the Plastics Industry.

Recognising and encouraging excellence in the plastics industry

The relationship with the plastics industry has taken the Company into many activities which promote the image of plastics and its established and developing technologies. Alongside the educational work the Company are guardians of several awards for the polymer industry. These awards honour outstanding achievement from companies, students, and apprentices. The awards are:

BPF Horners’ Award for Plastics Innovation and Design

This is the longest established Design Award for Polymers in the world and is awarded for innovation in plastics design and manufacture or in the processing of polymers.

In 2023 the winner was Suscons’ Emergency Relief Shelter which is manufactured from 75% recycled PVC window and door frames and can be 100% recycled after its 10-year lifespan without significant loss in physical properties thereby creating a closed loop humanitarian solution.

Horners Bottlemakers Award for Plastic Packaging

Entries for this award must be a plastic package, hollow container, bottle, or made by any process including extrusion blow, injection blow, injection stretch blow, injection moulding, rotational moulding, or vacuum forming. There also must be a significant UK content in Design, Materials or Manufacture with a proven record of commercial success.