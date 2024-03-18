Top five plastic recycling myths and misconceptions debunked

There are a lot of common misconceptions when it comes to recycling plastics, from doubts about its effectiveness to the belief that some plastics are superior to others.

Here, editor Rebekah Jordan debunks the top five common myths surrounding recycling to help provide clarity on what it really means to recycle plastics and the impact they have on our planet.

Myth #1: All plastics can be recycled

Truth: Contrary to popular belief, not all plastics or plastic packaging can be recycled.

According to National Geographic: "Not all plastics are created equal; meaning, some types are harder to recycle" and this is often down to their cost.

The complex and diverse compositions and structures of polymers require different recycling methods.

Factors such as recycling, additives and contaminants can all determine whether plastic waste is recyclable.

More specifically, while soft drink bottles are widely recycled, plastic flexible packaging (while technically recyclable) usually isn't. Their lightweight nature and potential food contamination cause them to get caught in recycling machinery, leading to stoppages.

Myth #2: Recycling uses the same or more energy than it saves

Truth: Recycling requires less energy than producing new, virgin polymers.

By recycling plastics, we minimise the need to extract raw materials, utilising resources that have already been processed. This not only conserves natural resources but also helps curb the emission of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere and reduces landfill waste.

Moreover, recycling also oil consumption which leads to lower CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases, resulting in a lower carbon footprint for businesses and consumers.

Myth #3: Recycled plastics aren’t as good quality

Truth: Recycled plastics actually use the same polymers as once used in their virgin counterparts.

By incorporating a strict process, quality can be retained in the recycled materials.

For example, pre-sorting is essential for businesses dealing with high volumes of waste. This critical step ensures improvement in recycling efficiency and ultimately, the quality of the recycled material.

Additionally, having rigorous separation processes in place can help preserve the desirable properties of polymers, and provide a final, high-quality recycled material - even including those for food-grade plastics.

Myth #4: Bio-plastics are a silver bullet

Truth: While the term "bio" in bio-plastics might suggest their biodegradability, and thus, environmental friendliness, that's not always the case.

Many bioplastics aren't biodegradable at all. Like conventional plastics, they can contain toxic additives and other impurities.

What's more, when bio-plastics do break down, they can turn into microplastics, adding to pollution. They might even mess up the recycling process for regular plastics, potentially causing them to end up in agricultural areas instead of being used for food crops.

Myth #5: Consumers don’t care about recycling

Truth: Consumer attitudes are actually shifting.

New research by Amcor shows that out of 3,000 consumers across Europe, 84% actively look for recycling instructions on packaged products. 60% of consumers state that recyclability instructions and sustainability logos play a significant role in influencing their purchasing decisions.

Additionally, according to the global Buying Green report by Trivium Packaging which gathered responses from more than 15,000 U.S., Europe and South America consumers:

-Nearly 74% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging, with one-fourth willing to pay for an increased cost of 10% or more.

- 60% of consumers say they are less likely to buy a product in harmful packaging, with plastics being cited as 80% more harmful than metal.

- 67% of consumers prioritise products in recyclable packaging, whilst 55% view plastic as “harmful".

- 83% of consumers of younger consumers showed a willingness to spend more for recyclable packaging.

Know your plastic labels:

1 = PET / Polyethylene Terephthalate

In drink bottles, clamshells and jars. PET is widely recycled.

2 = HDPE / High-Density Polyethylene

In milk bottles, shampoo bottles and detergents. HDPE is widely recycled and much better if rinsed out beforehand.

3 = PVC / Polyvinyl Chloride

In construction industries in the form of chemical containers, packaging, piping and electrical tape. PVC is capable of being recycled but most PVC is not collected kerbside and many places do not have the facilities to do so. Best to check with your local authority.

4 = LDPE / Low-Density Polyethylene

In plastic bags, bread bags, and bin liners. LDPE is popular in food use, and capable of being recycled, but firstly check with your local authority.

5 = PP / Polypropylene

In plastic bottle tops, buckets, straws, and crisp packets. PP is hard or not possible to recycle, so it’s best to try to reuse or avoid it. Polypropylene will usually be used in Tupperware and disposable cups.

6 = PS / Polystyrene or Styrofoam

In disposable cups, take-out containers, foam packaging. PS isn’t easily recycled and is generally not collected in kerbside recycling. It’s wise to reuse or avoid it.

7 = Other

In acrylics, polycarbonates, nylon and fibreglass - and bio-plastics (e.g. PLA). This type is separated by recycling companies as it is a blend of multiple types of plastic. Check with your waste provider about what is accepted.