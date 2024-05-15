TriSolve champions true sustainability

TriSolve Ltd was recently formed by Rob Pritchard who has 26 years experience in cooling within the plastics industry. Here, Pritchard explores the company’s aim to stay competitive while upholding their core values: sustainability, affordability, and integrity.

Key Highlights:

There is a very strong emphasis on new technology and innovation, energy saving and leading the progression away from high GWP FGas refrigerants to natural solutions, namely Propane R290 and CO2. This innovation is driven by rising refrigerant costs and the increasing awareness of the real and significant environmental pollution caused by chemicals (PFAS) in some refrigerants. Subsequently, ongoing legislation is forcing change but also more progressive companies are responding by demonstrating their environmental responsibility and recognising that it is lifetime costs that should be considered at the purchase stage and not purchase price alone.

R290 Propane, a natural refrigerant is ideal for most industrial process cooling processes which we find in the 7 to 15c range. The chillers are inherently more energy efficient, have the ability for free cooling and have virtually zero Global Warming Potential whilst avoiding the use of environmentally harmful PFAS chemicals (known colloquially as ‘Forever Chemicals’ due to their extreme time to degrade in the environment), which the chemically blended alternative refrigerants contain.

In addition to sustainability, TriSolve has extensive knowledge of process optimisation and temperature control. TriSolve has a wide range of Mould Tool water and oil-based Temperature Controllers / Thermoregulators. A range of high-flow water-cooled chiller TCU’s is in development and will be released in the first half of 2024.

Cycle time optimisation and energy efficiency studies are offered and often these uncover where system or process changes could deliver rapid returns. TriSolve’s principle is one of full transparency and disclosure of the calculations made to the clients, to ensure that the savings are as accurate as they can be on paper.

These studies are conducted in parallel with an assessment of the whole cooling system as it is often found that process requirements have changed but the cooling services have not been adjusted to meet the latest criteria.

As a small company, TriSolve aims to be highly competitive against technically comparable solutions whilst resolving to uphold the three pillars of Sustainability, Affordability and Integrity - its branding origin.

We prioritise sustainability by developing eco-friendly cooling solutions to minimise environmental impact and promote energy efficiency. Our aim is to contribute to a greener future by incorporating sustainable practices into our designs and operations.

Affordability is equally important to us, and we provide cost-effective cooling systems without compromising quality. Our goal is to offer innovative solutions that provide excellent value for money, helping clients achieve business objectives while staying within budgetary constraints.

Integrity is fundamental to our business. We operate with honesty, transparency, and professionalism, fostering long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect.

Trisolve aims to deliver a full consultancy-based service within the industry by providing a holistic approach to projects, considering purchase price, energy, environment, production rate, reliability and resilience and lifetime operational costs. ‘All too often we see that the focus on delivered projects is only on one or two of these points and a compromised system is delivered.’