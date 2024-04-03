Why is temperature control so important in injection moulding?

Richard Brown, chair of Judges Design Innovation in Plastics Awards, addresses the overlooked importance of cooling systems and mould tool design in injection moulding.

In many mould shops reduction in the effectiveness of cooling over time is overlooked all too often, and only comes to realisation when components get returned from the customer for distortion or poor fit and function issues.

The cooling cycle generally is 60 to 80% of the process and coolant flow is critical to remove heat from the mould tool, so it is very important that coolant temperature should be controlled and monitored.

Testing the coolant quality at predefined intervals is part of preventive maintenance as is testing coolant flow rates over time to determine if any reduction of flow is occurring.

The process of injection moulding relies on the activity of heat transfer. The raw material (usually dried by heat) is fed into the injection moulding screw which mixes and heats the material to soften it prior to feeding it into the mould tool.

The process of injection moulding relies on the activity of heat transfer. The raw material (usually dried by heat) is fed into the injection moulding screw which mixes and heats the material to soften it prior to feeding it into the mould tool.

Mould tools are designed with internal cooling channels through which are fed a flow of circulating coolant at a predefined temperature. The coolant is pumped into the tool via a temperature control unit (TCU). The coolant that leaves the tool is key to managing the heat transfer from the mould tool and is key to achieving a steady temperature on the cavity surfaces of the mould tool.

When the material is injected into the mould tool, the initial purpose of the cooling system is to maintain an even temperature on the mould tool surface to ensure the tool does not overheat as the injected material takes shape in the tool cavities. The excess heat is removed to cool the mould tool which enables the injected material to harden and form the finished component.

The coolant exiting the mould tool is directed to a chilling system to remove the heat from it, the coolant is then recirculated back to the TCU and through the mould tool again.

The cooling principle explained in this manner seems fairly straightforward forward but temperature control in practice is far more complicated, and there are many cooling-related challenges that are faced daily within the industry.

Temperature impacts every step of the injection moulding process and temperature control is fundamental to ensure that the moulding process is effectively maintained at the required temperature.

Temperature impacts every step of the injection moulding process and temperature control is fundamental to ensure that the moulding process is effectively maintained at the required temperature.

As soon as the material is fed into the machine's barrel it is heated and mixed, so it is essential that the temperature profiles of the barrel zones are set correctly to ensure it is melted and mixed without causing material degradation. The temperature zones of the barrel increase along the barrel with the hottest zone being towards the check valve prior to material being injected into the mould tool.

The temperature that the heating bands maintain around the barrel is set to depends on the material being processed and can be found on the material supplier's specification sheet and used as a guide. If excessive or inadequate temperatures are used in the barrel it can result in quality issues in the finished component. If the barrel temperature is too high it can cause burning and degradation of the material properties, if too low it can impact the finished component.

As the material enters the mould tool the temperature of the tool is controlled by the coolant which is either water or oil. Water cooling is used to lower the temperature of the tool whereas oil (sometimes backed up with cartridge heaters) is when the mould tool must be held at an optimum temperature.

The importance of mould tool temperature and cooling profile

Processing temperatures and cooling rates vary for different polymer materials, so it is important that process technicians/engineers understand the requirements. It is critical that the coolant gets to the surface of the tool cavities and achieves the correct temperature to ensure the resin flows into the tool correctly and cools at the required rate to solidify with the expected quality.