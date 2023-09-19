Meet the speaker

Rosie Lawton

Applications Scientist

M&I Materials Ltd

What will you be speaking about at Interplas?

The benefits of using synthetic esters as a hydraulic fluid in plastic injection moulding applications and how the properties compare with mineral oil lubricants.

Who should attend your session?

Individuals from the plastic industry interested in the environment, sustainability, contamination control and improved machine/ production performance.

What will visitors learn?

Hopefully they’ll learn the differences in chemistry between mineral oil and synthetic esters. They’ll also hear about the benefits of using synthetic ester as a hydraulic fluid, which include savings, performance and environmental aspects.

Dr. Terence A. Cooper

Chief Executive Officer

ARGO Group International

What will you be speaking about at Interplas?

I’ll be giving a presentation on the advances in physical and chemical (advanced or molecular) recycling of plastics.

Who should attend your session?

Scientists, engineers, plastic processors, converters and compounders, packaging experts, designers, recyclers and reclaimers, and market developers who are interested in learning more about advances in non-mechanical recycling and its necessity.

What will visitors learn?

The inadequacy of current mechanical recycling technologies and infrastructure to produce the amounts of recyclate, particularly for filled, coloured and contaminated plastics, mixed plastics and film structures, and the necessity for non-mechanical recycling processes, especially for food contac grade.

Physical recycling processes such as selective extraction to recover pure polymers while leaving the molecular structure intact. Depolymerisation/repolymerisation recycling processes for condensation polymers (particularly PET) and polystyrene. Thermocatalytic recycling processes to produce feedstocks for making new virgin-grade plastics, particularly for polyolefins. And finally, oxidative and microbiological upcycling processes of plastics to functional materials to make high-value polymers.

Anne Hitch

Business & Project Development Lead

RECOUP

What will you be speaking about at Interplas?

I will be looking at the questions of plastics recycling and highlighting some key citizen insights and how this relates to kerbside recycling behaviours. Exploring the recyclability/commercial viability conundrum and seeking to rationalise the conflicting advice between recyclability and target/non-target listings for kerbside recycling. The challenges and opportunities of films and flexibles and material substitution will be explored. Where are we with compostables and bio-degradables on the ground and compatibility with existing strategies.

Who should attend your session?

Local Authorities, brand owners and retailers. Anyone looking to learn more about the challenges of kerbside recycling. Those seeking to understand/hear about how the boundaries are being pushed to drive recyclability. Anyone interested in learning more about the linkages between the different parts of the value chain and how to future proof their plastics strategies.

What will visitors learn?

Insights from trials and projects being delivered throughout 2023 on kerbside recycling, research, and reports on sector specific topics such as agri-plastics, toys, textiles. Early insights will be shared on the RECOUP 2023 citizen insights work. Learnings from a number of Local Authority communications projects will be shared. This will all be related back to proposed legislation.

Katherine Fleet

Head of Sustainability & Circularity

RECOUP

What will you be speaking about at Interplas?

RECOUP launched the inaugural edition of ‘Reusability by Design’ in early 2023 to assist stakeholders with the design of reusable plastic packaging that meets the needs of the value chain from packaging manufacturers, packer/fillers, brands, retailers, consumers, service providers through to waste management companies. Based on research, surveys, workshops and interviews, the guidance highlights the need for collaboration alongside consideration of the whole value chain needs when designing reusable packaging.

Who should attend your session?

Anyone in the value chain who uses or has an interest in using reusable packaging.

What will visitors learn?

The key areas for focus of design when considering adoption of reusable packaging. Understand the requirements of all areas of the value chain to ensure that appropriate and sustainable choices are made for reusable packaging. Learn how technology enabled reusable packaging (e.g. use of RFID) can help to achieve scale.

David Russell

Owner

David Russell Associates

What will you be speaking about at Interplas?

I will be describing how savings and technical innovation will accrue from the use of ‘AI’ – i.e. 21st century computing power with simulation software developed from within the Blow Moulding an Thermoforming sectors.

Who should attend your session?

Designers, early in the design phase, will quickly see the outcome of their designs, identify risks and respond to optimise performance and cost. Manufacturing managers and process engineers will avoid costly and time-consuming tool modifications and will improve process settings, cycle times and costs. Lessons learned can be applied to reduce costs in existing jobs.

What will visitors learn?