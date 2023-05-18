Mental Health in Manufacturing - How to Maintain Positive Mental Health on the Shop Floor

Christina Larsen of Sierra 57 Consult takes a look at how the manufacturing industry can support workers who are struggling with their mental health.

× Expand Mental health awareness week

Mental health is a serious issue that affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and occupations. In the manufacturing industry, mental health can be a particular challenge. The nature of the work can be demanding and stressful, and the hours can be long and irregular. This can lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression.

In addition, the manufacturing industry is male-dominated, and men are less likely to seek help for mental health problems. This can lead to mental health problems going untreated, which can have serious consequences for both the individual and the company.

According to the UK's Health and Safety Executive, one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year. Mental health problems are the single largest cause of sickness absence in the UK, costing the economy an estimated £10.2 billion per year. According to Mind, 14% of employees said that they had resigned because of workplace stress.

Employees with mental health problems are more likely to take time off work, be less productive when they are at work, and have more accidents.

There are a number of things that manufacturers can do to improve mental health in the workplace.

These include:

Providing access to mental health resources: Employees should have access to confidential mental health resources.

Create a positive and supportive work environment: Be mindful of your words and actions, and make sure that your employees feel valued and appreciated.

Provide opportunities for training and development. This could include providing employees with access to training programmes and workshops.

Provide feedback and recognition. This could help employees to feel valued and appreciated.

Create a culture of continuous improvement. This could help employees to feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves.

Mental health issues can have a profound impact on those in the manufacturing industry, but there are steps that employers can take to better support their employees. Providing access to mental health resources and creating a positive and supportive work environment is essential. Offering training courses and development programmes can also help staff members to gain confidence and self-awareness, both of which contribute to greater work efficiency. Companies who encourage open conversations about mental health and make resources available to their employees are more likely to retain motivated staff who are focussed on improving their performance, achieve greater success, and build a sustainable future. By taking measures now, companies can combat the long-term effects of poor mental health in their organisation and create an ethical workplace culture for the benefit of all.

For more ideas on how to support your staff’s mental wellbeing at work, Mind has put together useful guidance on how organisations can take care of their staff https://www.mind.org.uk/workplace/mental-health-at-work/taking-care-of-your-staff/.