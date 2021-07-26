One in four Brits are incorrectly recycling polystyrene takeaway boxes

85% of Brits ‘always’ or ‘often’ recycle, according to a new survey carried out by HLP Klearfold to gauge the recycling habits of people across the UK.

One in four (24%) of those who recycle, wrongly believe that polystyrene takeaway boxes are recyclable as well as plastic forks (46%)

It comes after figures show a 733% rise in takeaway orders during the first half of 2021.

Meanwhile, 72% of 65-year-olds+ actively recycle everyday compared to 52% of 18-24 year olds.

With increasing takeaway habits in lockdown, sustainability being high on people’s agendas and more of us looking to recycle where we can - new figures have found that one in four people are wrongly recycling polystyrene takeaway boxes as well as plastic forks (46%).

The One Poll survey, commissioned by HLP Klearfold, has been released to gain an understanding of how much Brits really know about the do's and don'ts of recycling and mark plastic free July, a month that aims to help the public reduce single use plastic.

The survey asked respondents if they recycle, why they recycle, and if they could identify any particular everyday plastic items that are recyclable or not such as plastic water bottles, plastic forks, polystyrene takeaway cartons, cling film and freezer bags.

Despite the vast majority of people claiming they recycle (85%), almost half (46%) are wrongly putting plastic forks and polystyrene takeaway cartons (24%) in with their recycling. These are difficult to sort from other plastic waste and easily break into small beads which can clog up sorting machines, causing them to break down. This is worrying considering the recent stats that show a staggering 733% rise in takeaway orders during the first half of this year.

The survey also found that one in four people (21%) think that cling film is put in with household plastic recycling, however standard cling film contains a plastic called polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is hard to break down and recycle. It’s also usually soiled with food, which can contaminate other valuable recyclables and just like polystyrene takeaway boxes and plastic cutlery, it’s also likely to jam the machines.

Additionally one in three (30%) respondents believe freezer bags are recyclable. Generally these cannot be recycled but people should check with their local authority or take them to a local supermarket's plastic bag recycling station.

Encouragingly, it’s clear that most people have a good understanding of bottle recycling, with 80% of Brits knowing that plastic water bottles can be widely and easily recycled.

In light of these results, and with confusion about what can and can’t be recycled, HLP Klearfold has created a free downloadable guide to help consumers discover exactly which household products are recyclable and to understand what each variant of the recycling symbol means.

The survey also asked Brits why they recycled. Unsurprisingly, and perhaps in light of the recent Netflix documentary ‘Seaspiracy’, it found that Brits mainly recycle to reduce the amount of plastic in oceans (71%), followed by protecting wildlife and ecosystems (60%).

However, almost half (40%) say they recycle because they feel guilty if they don’t and 20% say they recycle because everyone else does.

Among those who said they don’t recycle at all (1%), the majority said it’s ‘a faff ' (19%) and ‘they don’t think it will help the environment’ (15%).

Meanwhile, 65% make recycling a habit they do every day - with those aged 65 years old and over (72%) doing so more than those aged 18-24 years old (52%).

Asked what ‘habit’ respondents have made in light of the pandemic, one in four admit they now recycle more than they used to and are taking that positive step towards a brighter future for the planet.

Tim Caven, Sales and Marketing Director at HLP Klearfold, said: “We are very concerned about the confusion surrounding the correct recycling of plastic packaging.

“HLP Klearfold relies on obtaining top quality reclaimed PET, ideally from soft drink bottles. Anything that contaminates this makes collection harder and reduces the quality of the material collected.

“This in turn reduces the volume available which increases the price making virgin material look more attractive.

"Producers of XPS (polystyrene) need to do more to encourage their customers to educate their end users on what should be done with the packaging.

“They should be forced to make it clear that not only is their product unrecyclable it contaminates the recycling process and makes the desired closed-loop much harder to achieve.”

Tim adds: "Essentially, education is vital. The message highlighting the benefits of the closed-loop offered by using RPET must be given top visibility.

"The dangers inherent in using XPS should also be highlighted. Their only benefit is insulation, keeping burgers warm but also fresh fish etc. cold.

“There are other materials that offer this as well as being easier to recycle, therefore more needs to be done to encourage their use.

“The research would seem to indicate there is a desire amongst the general public to do their bit. This needs to be recognised and harnessed so it delivers maximum benefit environmentally. We would encourage everyone to take a look at our guide for further advice and information.”