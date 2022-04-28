Reader challenge: 6mm flexible tubing with tight tolerance (non-medical)

When Interplas Insights readers contact us with a challenge, we endeavour to find a solution from our network. Recently a reader contacted us with a challenge for an electrical application. Check out the brief below, and if you can help, reach out to David Gray (david.gray@rapidnews.com) to be connected with the reader.

Background

A reader is developing a product which features a 1 mm, multi-stranded copper wire with a jacket, giving a total diameter of 6 mm.

Challenges

The tubing requirements include:

Flexible – material selection for similar products is silicone 80 Shore A;

The tubing will be fixed belt-like around the targeted conductor, so the bend radius or the ability to wrap around is important;

Tight extrusion tolerances: similar products have been able to accept +/- 0.2 mm, but the nature of this project calls for a much tighter specification;

As it is not a medical application, cleanroom manufacturing (and the associated costs) are not required.

The request

Which manufacturing process and materials choice are best suited to the challenges mentioned above - extrusion is the likely option, but who can handle the tolerances required outside of cleanroom manufacturers? Are there other methods? And who are the recommended providers?

If you think you can assist this reader, please email David Gray at david.gray@rapidnews.com to be connected.