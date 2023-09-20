SISE brings its new mould controllers to Interplas

During Interplas, SISE is about to release its new generation of E.THERM-W90 temperature mould controllers equipped with the new 7’’ color touch screen developed by the company. This extremely efficient and robust new generation provides optimized hydraulic circuits, in particular for cooling. It also provides additional protection for the interface sockets. Regulation control is adaptive depending on the type of appliance. Advanced and programmable management of alarms and failures ensures optimal operation.

× Expand SISE

The new very intuitive, clear and customizable colour touch interface and can be adapted according to the options installed. Last but not least, 3 levels of communication are available: 0-10V, Arburg protocol and E82.1 (OPCUA). This new and very flexible modular generation thus incorporates a unified color user interface for the entire range of temperature controllers, with easily installable option packs. All components are easily accessible and replaceable for easy maintenance.

Furthermore, logging and graphic display of process data, enhanced instrumentation as well as event ensure process traceability and data transmission using the open OPC-UA communication standard. Regarding hot runner temperature control, SISE will also present its new MV3 generation which will be capable of regulating up to 336 zones. It has been deployed in early 2020 on 6 platforms (XXS, XS, S, M, M, L and XL) with 4 available power cards (2.5 A, 15A, 15A, 20A and 30A) to adapt the offer to various industries such as packaging, automobile, cosmetics, medical and electrical engineering.

It is sold with 7’’, 10'' and 12'' integrated touch panels and a Linux-based software program developed by SISE. Pivoting and detachable side panels facilitate access to power and thermocouple cards greatly. This new generation includes useful and advanced functions such as 4 soft startmodes, zone grouping, PTI function for thermocouple anomalies, Moldscan for hot runner system real-time diagnosis, as well as real-time material leak detection. The system is of course multilingual (up to 12 languages available) with unlimited backup of mold programs. Lastly, recording and monitoring temperatures in production, and communicating via multiple protocols is fully in line with the 4.0 strategy, i.e. supporting the installation of so-called ''Smart Factory''.