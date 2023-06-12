Technical 101: formulating plastic compounds

There are so many factors one needs to consider when formulating thermoplastic compounds, regardless if it is being formulated for compounds or masterbatches (concentrates). Pravin S Mistry, global CEO, PREA Ltd. gives a technical summary of the key considerations when formulating a compound.

× Expand Pravin S Mistry

The starting point is what is the end application / product? The formulators are usually second or third tier suppliers in the chain and do not always know what the end product will be. The moulder may be only supplying a small or integral part of the finished product. So it is quite important to know which sector the product will be in, for example, food, pharmaceutical, medical, automotive industrial.

Not only is it cost that need to be controlled but more importantly the safety side. Different formulations will be used in food contact products compared to industrial products

.Questions formulators may ask:

• Polymer of choice for the compound?• What are the typical processing temperatures and dwell times of the manufacturing process and does the end-product need to be protected for prolonged contact with high temperatures?• If so, what temperature and for how long?• How important is the light fastness and or weather fastness?• If outdoor use for what country and for how long is the life expectancy requirement?• Are there any toxicity requirements, food contact, human body contact, toys etc?• What is the minimal wall thickness of the end-application? This is important to know if theopacity/transparency is of importance.• To help design the best formula we should always be informed of the end application.• Any other important information such as filler type and content or additive requirements that the customers has specifically requested?

Let’s start as follows:

Polymer choice When producing compound formulations it’s important to know just what’s expected of the end application. If the wrong choice of base polymer is selected then this could result in a product failure costing thousands if not millions of pounds and in the worst-case scenario a possible criminal prosecution, should there be a catastrophic failure leading to personal injury or even death.

So before deciding on what base polymer should be used for the compound, one must first make sure that the selected polymer has the mechanical properties that are the right fit for the end application.

Additive choiceThere are many additives which can be used within the compound formulation to enhance the properties of the base polymer, some are added to improve output rates such as processing aids, a common type being a fluoroelastomer, this same additive can also give better mould release and prevent melt fracture in blown film applications.

Other commonly used additives include UV stabilisers designed to help prolong the life of the base polymer, a typical application being stadium seats when helping to prevent the seats from becoming brittle and or discoloured in too short a period of time. A UV Absorber is another type of additive often used in conjunction with UV stabilisers to offer polymerprotection and these type of additives can also help prevent any UV sensitive contents of a container from being damaged, particularly relevant for some pharmaceutical and food and drink applications.

Antioxidants are also used to help prevent polymers from undergoing thermal degradation whilst being processed or when in contact with heat over a prolong period of time, such as in the case of automotive under bonnet applications.

Other properties like low friction, impact strength, viscosity, antibacterial, conductivity, and antistatic, increasing or decreasing densities as well as many other functional performances can be modified by selecting the right appropriate additives.

Filler choice

Fillers are often used to modify the properties of the base polymer or in some cases they are added just to reduce costs, the most common types being calcium carbonate (chalk) magnesium silicate (talc) mica, glass bead and fibre, barium sulphate. The level of filler content can be as high as 80% as is sometimes the case when barium sulphate is being used to increase the density of the host polymer.

Calcium carbonate is often used to reduce costs. Talc is used to increase rigidity and deflection temperature and to enhance other properties such as thermal conductivity and lower cycle times. Mica has good sound deadening properties. Glass beads can lower the frictional properties of the base polymer and glass fibre is often used to reinforce polymers such as nylon and polypropylene.

Colourant choice

When it comes to the colouring of a compound, the choice of colourants are many and varied. There are three main types (1.) Inorganic pigments (2.) organic pigments: both are finely divided solid particles which become insoluble particles when mixed within the polymer. Whereas (3.) dyes are designed to dissolve into the polymer.