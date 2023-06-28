The best of both worlds: an alternative manufacturing model

For 20 years, one particular company in the moulding arena has been offering a hybrid manufacturing model.

Robert Harris, Executive Chairman & Founder, Sino Group, explains why he feels his approach offersthe best of both worlds when it comes to sourcing tools.Back in 2003, we spotted an opportunity to offer clients something unique. An innovative and comprehensive manufacturing solution that combined the benefits of British standards and values with Chinese manufacturing efficiency and precision.

That's why we created Sino. Where East meets West Fast forward 20 years and our experienced British designers, engineers, and management work alongside the team in our fully equipped 54,000-square-foot factory in Shenzhen to offer clients high quality with keen cost efficiency, swift turnaround times, and stress-free project management.

Our unique infrastructure and experience set us apart from traditional Chinese toolmakers. We are a British and Chinese company with a 50% shareholding held by Rob Harris and 50% by Li Xie. As a truly hybrid solution, our Western/Chinese structure is the DNA of our business and the secret to our manufacturing excellence. It enables us to design, manufacture, and deliver a huge range of high-performance mould tooling and components for leading companies across the globe.

Plus, our British creative and technical know-how ensures professional project management and communication throughout the turnkey process. Our manufacturing ecosystem means clients can rely on us for everything from concept to delivery. To help customers with complex product design solutions, we've worked with a UK design agency that specialise in solving mould design problems for over a decade.

They work closely with our in-house mould designers in Shenzhen to finalise the work in China and produce finished tooling GAs for our customer's engineering team to approve. This international approach means we can solve most technical issues and can work in all CAD software packages.

When it comes to the manufacturing process, our UK-managed factory in China contains everything from a comprehensive CNC machine shop, spotting presses, and overhead cranes to a fully equipped quality and metrology department for ISIR & PPAP reporting and mould tool maturation.

The end result is mould tools that are equal to or better than Western companies in terms of quality &technical excellence.

The heart of the business Our solid reputation of offering clients all upside and no downside is thanks to the 20-year business relationship between Rob Harris and Li Xie. Two very different people with one united goal: Making things better.

● Rob Harris, Executive Chairman, 65, is a trained product designer with engineering degrees fromNorth Staffordshire University & De Montford University. His 40+ years of experience in the plasticsand plastics-related industries includes working for Glasdon Ltd, McKechnie Group, Plastic Omnium,and family injection mould & tooling business HSS Precision Moulds Ltd.

● Li Xie, CEO, 52, studied Mechanical Engineering at Shandong University. His 30 years of diverse experience includes The Small Business Incubation Centre, a Chinese Tractor manufacturer in Argentina, a Real Estate company in Hong Kong, and Circast, a PCB manufacturer in Leamington Spa, UK. Together, their skills and experience and trust and understanding have shaped Sino into the thriving company that it is today.

A new approach in a changing world When you are running a business on two continents that are 6,000 miles apart, excellent communication and outstanding project management systems are key.For this reason, we have adopted the English language for all communication between customers and in-housemanagement and engineering staff.

To facilitate this, we set up an English language lessons programme in our Shenzhen factory delivered by Sam Hemming, who is married to our Technical Director, John Hemming. To help meet customer's needs no matter where they're based, our newly formed sales team in Shenzhen (headed up by Elena li with Myra Huang & Monica Wang) covers the UK and world markets, and Jon Harris isour Vice President and manages new business development.

Alongside our first-class Chinese manufacturing facility, we have set up a supporting infrastructure in the UK to offer customers a complete service from purchase order to delivery. This allows us to act fast and swiftly turn around modifications, warranty work, and repairs so that our customers can meet their customers' delivery expectations.

Customers with limited storage onsite can make use of our warehouse in Redditch, Worcestershire where mould tooling and engineering components can be stored either bonded or non-bonded for onward delivery within the UK.

We also have a registered office at Frome Business Park, but since the Covid pandemic have encouraged staff to work from home. It's fair to say that Microsoft Teams has revolutionised the way we communicate and project manage as we can now instantly bring customers and Sino team members together across different time zones.