The importance of plastic labeling for effective recycling

Plastic is one of the most versatile and useful materials known to man. Malleable, lightweight, and cheap to work with, it can be formed into almost any shape and is used across countless industries.

However, for all of its positives, plastic’s biggest flaw is that it can contribute to major ecological and waste issues if it isn’t disposed of correctly. That’s why recycling is so important when it comes to plastic products, and labelling has a big part to play in that. George Nelson, sustainability consultant, Polyfuze, writes.

Plastic Types and Their Recycling Codes

If you look closely at many plastic products, you can usually find a number printed inside the recycle triangle symbol, somewhere on the product or its packaging. The number is actually a ‘recycling code’, letting us know what type of plastic the product is made from and how easy it is to recycle. The codes range from 1 to 7, and the list below explains what each number refers to:

1 - This code refers to PET or polyethylene terephthalate plastics, which is often used for water bottles. It's the easiest form of plastic to recycle.

2 - This number is for HDPE, or high density polyethylene plastic. It's commonly used for cosmetics containers and is also very easy to recycle, like PET.

3 - This number is for PVC, or polyvinyl chloride. It's used in plastic pips and panels, and it has to be separated from other plastics to be recycled individually.

4 - This is for LDPE, or low density polyethylene, which is a soft plastic, often used in plastic shopping bags. In order to be recycled, it needs to first have a layer of film removed.

5 - This code is for PP or polypropylene, a plastic used for medication bottles and certain packaging. It's not very widely-recycled because the recycling process requires a lot of work and multiple stages.

6 - This code is for PS, polystyrene, which is used as a packaging material for food and drink, like coffee cups. It's not usually recycled.

7 - Finally, we have other plastics, which may be used for different packaging purposes. Examples include polycarbonates, and these plastics are classed among the hardest to recycle.

Benefits of Plastic Labeling for Consumers

The right plastic labels and recycling bin labels can make life a lot easier for consumers, and here are some of the key benefits:

● Time-Saving - Consumers can save a lot of time when recycling products and putting them into the correct bins and containers if they can see clear and easily-understandable labels.

● Avoid Confusion - Consumers are often confused about which plastics are recyclable and which aren’t. Having clear labels on each product can help to eliminate any confusion or doubt.

● Eco-Friendly - Many consumers wish to lead greener and more eco-friendly lives, but aren’t always able to do so, due to poor labeling. Better labeling standards can make it easier for everyone to recycle and lower their levels of waste.

Benefits of Plastic Labeling for the Environment

As well as consumers, the natural world can also enjoy many benefits from improved plastic labeling, including:

● Less Waste - When plastic products don’t have the right labels and can’t be recycled, they often end up in landfills, contributing to waste problems that jeopardize ecosystems across the planet.

● Cleaner Environment - With better labeling, less plastic waste will end up in the world’s waters and green spaces, making those areas much safer for local plant and animal life and allowing the natural world to prosper.

Negative Impacts of Labeling Mistakes for Effective Recycling

Unfortunately, it’s common for labeling mistakes to be made on plastic products, and even a simple mistake can lead to serious negative effects, including:

● Incorrect Disposal - The most common negative impact of labeling errors is that plastics get disposed of in the wrong way. Recyclable plastics like PET and HDPE might be simply tossed into the trash, or hard-to-recycle plastics could get mixed in with others.

● Wasted Resources - When plastics that are difficult to recycle (like those with the codes 4-7) are mixed in with others, a lot of time and effort has to be wasted in separating them all before they can be properly recycled.

Best Practices for Plastic Labelling

A simple way to counter the mistakes and problems mentioned above is to ensure that the very best standards of plastic labeling are adhered to at all times. Here are some key ways in which proper plastic labeling can be enforced:

Proper Identification of Plastic Types

The plastic code system is exceptionally useful to consumers and recycling organizations, and it’s vital that every plastic product has a label to identify which type of plastic it’s made of and how recyclable it is.

Use of Standard Labeling Practices

When it comes to plastic labels, it’s important for businesses to follow standard practices for every product. By having a universal standard, it will become much easier for everyone to understand and follow the guidance of plastic labels with minimal confusion and less waste.

Clear and Consistent Labeling of Plastic Items

All plastic labels should also be clear and easy to read. It should be easy for anyone to be able to find the label and understand the information it has to convey, without any distracting graphical elements, confusing fonts, or awkward placements.