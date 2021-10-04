The One Leadership Skill that is as Essential as an Engineer’s Screwdriver

This article has been written by Jonathan Wurr, Chair of the Yorkshire Manufacturers Alliance group. Jonathan fell in love with manufacturing in his Grandad’s Leeds pickle factory at the age of 8 and has been involved in manufacturing and industrial processes all his life. He has held key roles in Coca-Cola, Nalco’s, Hays Chemicals (now Brenntag) and Francis Ward. He has a passion for developing people and seeing businesses improve.

It is probably not a surprise when I say that the best leaders have a range of skills and tools that they can deploy at any one time. The key to leadership is to have as many tools as possible and then to know when to use each tool. If your management skills were a real toolbox, there is one skill that is as essential as the engineer’s screwdriver. Every toolbox needs one, and no leader is complete without this skill at their disposal.

This essential leadership skill is coaching. In the 21st century, coaching is an indispensable leadership skill that enables your team around you to become confident and competent decision makers. It is an everyday behaviour in any modern leader, something built into their habits and management DNA. As a leader, you are probably doing some of it without even realising. But still many managers don’t realise what it is, when to use it and how useful it is as a leadership tool.

Coaching is not new. Paul Hersey and Ken Blanchard wrote about Situational Leadership in their best-selling book from 1960s and 1970s, One Minute Manager, which is still the most valuable management book for any leader and my first ‘go to’ book if clients have not read it previously.

Situational Leadership is based around four distinct styles of leadership that depend upon the experience and competence of the person, in relation to the task they are completing. Great leaders are intuitively flexible and will vary their style of leadership to match the situation in front of them. Two of these styles require a high level of Supportive Behaviour, where you are investing a relatively large amount of time and energy into your team member. These two styles, called Coaching and Supporting styles, are where most of our teams spend most of their working lives. And from my observations, where most managers spend the least of theirs, thus creating a tension that often doesn’t get repaired.

Why is coaching so important to leaders.

A leader in the 21st century is not an instructor, or a director of people. They are not telling their staff what to do in minute detail. Great leaders know that they cannot do it alone and that they can only lead if they have people prepared to follow them. They know that those people must be as empowered and capable as possible. Great leaders know it is their responsibility to develop that capability in their teams. It is not an option. You are not a leader if you are not developing your team.

Coaching is the best way to develop your team and to get them to learn to think for themselves. Creating an environment where your team can contribute to their maximum effectiveness and reach their full potential. This is not the 1870s, or even the 1970s anymore. Modern leaders must strive to allow people to make decisions and take risks. Their team members must feel confident enough to fail, so that they can do better next time and the time after that. They must learn new skills, new ways of thinking and learn to fly. Coaching skills allow this to happen and allow each team member to flourish.

What is ‘every day’ coaching?

To a professional coach, there are layers and complexity to coaching that help us be as effective as possible when working with a variety of clients. We usually sit down with our coachees for an hour or two, maybe once a month for a period of time, or weekly catch-up meetings.

If you want to go and learn to be a coach, great! Go and do a qualification and learn all the nuances and techniques. It will give you great skills and make you a better leader. But you can be a better leader in five minutes. I can provide you with something simple that will move any manager forward instantly. I promise.

As leaders and manager, we are presented with the opportunity to coach our team multiple times during each working day (and we often do not see it). Every time they ask us a question, there is a chance to coach. This is ‘every day’ coaching. I can explain how you can make this work for you.