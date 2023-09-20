Through the doors at STV Machinery

The UK market for moulding machines and ancillaries has seen some big changes over the last few years, with an influx of new products from Asian countries vying for position with the established European manufacturers.

× Expand workshop

The European machines are generally available in the UK through subsidiary companies of the manufacturing businesses. Whereas availability of the Asian machines tends to be through local UK distributors. This being the case, STV offers the quality Asian-built Yizumi range of machines, with full, UK engineering and service support, as well as carrying UK stocks of spares and consumables.

Managing Director Richard Perry believes that this is the ‘ace card’ that makes Yizumi such an attractive proposition to UK moulders. He commented: “Any major capital purchase like a moulding machine, will only deliver a return on investment if it’s working at full capacity. Our customers understand the need for reliable, expert local engineering support – and this factor is key in any assessment of value-for-money”.

To understand the extent of STV’s resources and capabilities, a visit to their Northamptonshire HQ is recommended. Here’s a brief overview of what’s on offer: 12,000ft workshop In addition to supplying new machines and ancillaries, STV Machinery has offered a carefully controlled machine refurbishment service for over a decade, which Richard Perry believes is unrivalled in terms of attention to detail.

With up to 40 machines from a variety of different manufacturers in the workshop at any one time, it’s a busy environment, in which STV’s engineering team has gained huge knowledge and experience of moulding machines from different manufacturers, as well as moulding processes. This unique technical resource underpins the company’s offering across all its services, from new machine sales to ongoing service and support.

Working Showroom

Adjacent to the company’s workshop is a large and impressive working showroom, packed with moulding

technology including new Yizumi machines and ancillaries from the company’s other partners: Virginio

Nastri, SML and Enmair Automation.

This allows potential customers to get ‘hands-on’ with the machines before any purchasing decision. “Photos, specs and videos are always useful when considering a new machine”, said Richard Perry, “However, getting close up to the machines and seeing them in action, gives a deeper understanding of what’s on offer. We can also carry out mould trials if required.”

Spares stores

During any visit to STV’s premises, a look around the spares store will illustrate the point that the company is committed to providing as near ‘full factory’ support as possible, to all its customers. Like all areas within the building, it’s clean, well organised and linked to a computerised stock control system. Offices and meeting room

STV Machinery is an ‘all under one roof’ business, despite its size.

The offices follow the same level of attention to detail as in the workshop and showroom – and close proximity to these areas brings a sense of unity and teamwork throughout the business. Here, the team carries out all sales support and service management functions, as well as administering the company’s successful and well established STVConnect machinery brokerage service.

There are two comfortable meeting rooms, each with a large TV monitor for presentations and videos.

Complete moulding solutions

The group provides a wide range of machines and ancillaries for all kinds of moulding operations. These

include:

New moulding machines from Yizumi The Yizumi machine range is broad, ranging from 30t to 9,900t. Yizumi is one of the world’s largest machine manufacturers and its IMMs are characterised by class leading tie bar space – a feature that STV says its customers appreciate. Typical Yizumi machine specification includes: low energy servo hydraulic system, test certified at 0.29kw/kg; four 3 phase sockets; double UK socket; dosing socket; double core pull; double air blast; robot interface; caterpillar water supply to moving platen; bypass oil filtration; centralised lubrication; European components; tool kit, mould clamps; mounting feet and first emergency spares.

STV says it can offer highly competitive prices, plus a comprehensive three-year warranty. Refurbished moulding machines from other manufacturers STV also supplies high quality refurbished moulding machines from Boy, Arburg, Engel, Negri Bossi, KraussMaffei and other manufacturers.

An initial 2500 cycle test is carried out to evaluate each machine, which is then thoroughly cleaned, repainted and subjected to over 100 checks, with any worn parts being replaced. Finally, another 5000 cycle test is undertaken with a mould. This results in a refurbished machine which is as close to new condition as practically possible.

A complete range of ancillaries from around the world STV’s ancillaries range covers the complete spectrum of equipment for productive moulding operations, backed by application and service support: