Titan Resource Management supports 'zero waste to landfill goal

Titan Resource Management Ltd says it has successfully supported Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation in achieving their Zero Waste to Landfill goal at Loughborough and Horncastle site.

.

Ashley Bell, Head of HSQEP, had ambitious targets for the sites, aiming to create a sustainable business model, reduce waste and identify new profit areas for the business.

“As Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation have continued to evolve our ESG credentials, we partnered with Titan Resource Ltd to achieve our goals. They have been instrumental in the business achieving Zero Waste to Landfill - an ambition fulfilled and that meets our core values. Our Strategic Partnership with Titan has seen us not only process waste up the waste hierarchy; it has also helped create a revenue stream that would not have been previously realised,”

The company says that the expansion of its staff and equipment purchase has enabled growth across the waste management, recycling, and plastics sectors for Titan Resource; they are working with global businesses to reduce waste and prevent material from being sent to landfills or exportation. Lee Mosby, an expert within the plastics and recycling materials sector, continues to develop relationships with businesses across the UK, of which Polypipe C&GU is one.

“The skills Lee has brought to our team are supporting our vision for growth for the business; in times when many are struggling with transparency of supply chains, we are enabling businesses to create a completely traceable production process from virgin/recycled polymer or material to end of life.” Carl Payne Titan Resource Director.

In addition to this achievement, Polypipe C&GU has seen change across the board.

56% of all waste goes on to be recycled by third parties.

Overall, biogenic waste (CO 2 emissions) has dropped by over half since May 2022 .

. In 2022, waste from the total tonnage of production was at a record low of 5.8%

The team at Titan do not just manage waste; they provide the knowledge to train staff, have on-site and online consultancy and enable collaboration to build strength within businesses by reducing the environmental footprint of the waste management process.