Based in Clovis, California, VEM President Marc Weinmann discusses the reasons for bringing his company’s toolmaking expertise to the European market.

What factors led to the decision for a US-based company to open operations in Plovdiv?

We can see that globalisation turns into localisation. Since we have a lot of customers in Europe, we thought that being in the EU with a maximum two- to three-hour plane ride from all the big European factories, would be very helpful. Also, we can see that many US customers do not want to source in Asia anymore, but are very open to Europe. So far, orders in VEM Bulgaria are up more than 80 per cent compared to last year.

× Expand VEM Trans-Atlantic tooling VEM's new site in Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Which Europe-based injection moulding machinery manufacturers are involved in the project?

We use Arburg machines also at VEM Mexico and are very satisfied with the quality and service.

And in what ways might they benefit form VEM’s presence in Europe?

Arburg is a world-class manufacturer of injection moulding machines. We will grow with them in Europe, but we are also working on a very big 2K project with one of the biggest medical device companies in the US, where Arburg supports us technically and where they, if successful, can ship a lot of their machines to California.

Many European countries, including Bulgaria, have a very long and proud tradition in the moulding and tooling industry. How can VEM innovation help enhance this expertise?

First of all, that is a very correct statement that not many industry insiders know. Bulgaria was/is the Toolmaking Capital of the Eastern Block so there is a lot of tradition, but also a skill set available. Most of the local engineers and toolmakers speak excellent English, as well as Russian. VEM is bringing the international exposure to the table, we now have seven nationalities working there in VEM. And with the latest technology (VEM has its first 5-axis CNC machine there), we can help them to improve and get to the next level.

We are currently considering having a 3D steel printer there very soon.

And how will US expertise complement the European drive towards sustainability and a circular economy?

To shock you a little bit, the Europeans are already ahead of the Americans. Germany, for example, can, on a warm, sunny and windy day, already generate 100 per cent of its energy needs from renewable energy. Europe has a clear strategy and action plan for recycling different materials, especially plastics. The USA (at least the places I have been to in the last 12 months) is way behind and I hope they can learn from the Europeans very soon.

In which markets can we expect to see injection moulded parts made with VEM moulds?

Medical device, automotive and consumer goods. Some of these moulds will end up in the USA as there is very little import duty from the EU to the USA for moulds.

At which trade fairs can potential customers expect to see VEM products and solutions this year?

We will be present at Medical Design & Manufacturing West in Anaheim, California in August, as well as at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, Germany, in October – aside from the K Show, we know this is the biggest plastics show in Europe. We also be present at Interplas in Birmingham, UK, in September.

VEM Europe will be exhibiting from Hall 4, Booth C69 at Interplas.