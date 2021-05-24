UKCA and CE Marking: Clearing up the confusion

In this article Nigel Flowers, MD Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK, explores the various safety certifications such as the CE mark, CA mark and UKNI and thanks to Brexit, what the various changes mean for those supplying moulding systems, periphery equipment and robotics to customers located in Great Britain or Ireland.

Nigel Flowers, MD Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK.

For over 25 years, machinery, injection moulding cells included, have been subject to the CE (Conformité Européenne) marking process when put into service in the European market (EU and EEA). The mark, designed to ease the free movement of machinery and show conformance with one or more European product safety Directives, just got a whole lot more complex.

Following Brexit, from 1 January 2021, the UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) marking will replace the longstanding CE marking for goods sold within England, Wales and Scotland. As there’s no hard border in Ireland, free movement of people and goods continue to apply, as does the CE marking. Adding a further layer of complexity, in Northern Ireland a third logo – UKNI – will be used when goods subject to CE marking are performed by a GB Authorised Body (as per Article 7(3) of the Northern Ireland Protocol). Additionally, EU recognised notified bodies can also certify goods for the NI market.

So, what do all these certification changes mean for a European-based machinery builder like Sumitomo (SHI) Demag supplying moulding systems, periphery equipment and robotics to customers located in Great Britain or Ireland? With a transitional UKCA period due to expire on 1 January 2022, UK companies are rapidly trying to decipher certification responsibilities, commercial risks and legal liabilities.

Managing Director Nigel Flowers teams up with CE specialist Derek Coulson to reassure and examine the future landscape of UKCA machinery certification and how to avoid sleep walking into a minefield of risks. With the first steps post-split agreed, both review the grey areas, new rules pertaining to the role of importers, and how future safety certifications align to the national sovereignty aspect of Brexit as well as international safety standards.

Subtle splits

Found on everything from plastic toys to medical devices, lightbulbs to robots, the CE mark has for many businesses and consumers been a recognisable bedrock of safety. The introduction of the UKCA mark doesn’t change this, notes Nigel. “Aside from several subtle changes to the text in documents to reflect UK legislative requirements, the transposition to UKCA right now is largely an administrative change. The biggest impact will be determined by the location of the manufacturer.”

Any UK company that exports into the EU must now appoint a responsible person or entity to act as the person to compile the technical file for CE marking. This entity – any EU person or company - must be physically located within the EU.

This requirement has been removed from the UK legislation. There is now no requirement for a non-UK supplier to identify a UK person to compile the Technical File. It can now be undertaken by the original manufacturer in any country. The concern, emphasises Derek, is that UK Health & Safety Authorities will not be able to obtain Technical Files. “This means the End User must ensure that any equipment supplied meets all requirements and is safe, before putting it into service,” said Derek.

× Expand Fredex8 Getty Images/iStockphoto 609836474 The CE Mark, designed to ease the free movement of machinery and show conformance with one or more European product safety Directives, just got a whole lot more complex.

CA for Check All

In July 2021, EU Regulation 2019/1020 will require all non-EU based suppliers of CE Marked goods to supply through an importer or fulfilment centre, who must hold Technical Documentation, or they must have an EU Authorised Representative to fulfil the tasks for them. This EU AR must be identified on the Declaration and in some cases the manufacturers plate. This requirement will not apply in England, Scotland or Wales, but will be for suppliers to Northern Ireland. An English, Welsh or Scottish manufacturer must have an EU Authorised Representative from 16 July, 2021 if they wish to supply to Northern Ireland.

For UK CA Marking, where a Declaration of Conformity (DoC) or Declaration of Incorporation (DoI) previously referred to ‘harmonised standards’ with EN prefixes, these must now refer to ‘designated standards’. The standard numbers should be prefixed with BS to indicate they are British Standards.

While CE marking requires machinery instructions to be written in the language where each machine is used, UKCA marking insists the manual be written in English.

The change with the greatest risk implication relates to status. UK distributors bringing in equipment manufactured in the UK are now defined as ‘importers’. The compliance responsibility to adhere to the UKCA regime rests here. “If something safety-related happens, the party that’s located in the jurisdiction – in this instance the UK importer – takes on the liability,” highlights Derek.