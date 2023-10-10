When to Repair vs. Replace Your Vacuum Pump: A Guide

If your vacuum pump is malfunctioning, you are faced with a choice: repair or replacement. Our guide will take you through both options and provide recommendations on when it makes sense to repair vacuum pumps and when to replace them. We will also take a look at how to spot and diagnose common issues before they lead to system failure.

The basics

Whatever the path of action, the decision to repair or replace always begins with testing and diagnosis. A factory-trained service technician who specializes in vacuum pump services inspects the equipment and identifies the problem.

Repair

If your vacuum pump can be repaired, faulty components are removed and replaced, and the equipment is returned to manufacturer specifications.

Pros

Cost effective: If the issue is minor, or the vacuum pump is relatively new, there may only be a few spare parts to replace.

If the issue is minor, or the vacuum pump is relatively new, there may only be a few spare parts to replace. Low environmental impact: Fewer resources are used, and less waste is produced.

Cons

Potential for higher costs in the long term: If the vacuum pump’s issues are difficult to repair, they may crop up again.

If the vacuum pump’s issues are difficult to repair, they may crop up again. Fixes only one specific problem: Vacuum pump repair doesn’t guarantee that other, different problems won’t arise in the future.

Replacement

If you opt to replace your vacuum pump, the existing one will be removed and a brand new pump will be installed.

Pros

Higher reliability: New vacuum pumps have entirely new components and may be more energy efficient.

New vacuum pumps have entirely new components and may be more energy efficient. New warranty: A new unit comes with a new warranty, offering peace of mind, and potentially reducing future repair costs.

Cons

Higher upfront costs: Purchasing a new vacuum pump means higher initial costs.

Purchasing a new vacuum pump means higher initial costs. Longer installation time: Installing and integrating a new vacuum pump usually takes longer than to carry out a small repair.

Key considerations

Before you make a decision for vacuum pump repair or replacement, there are five criteria to assess.

1) Costs

If your existing vacuum pump has only a minor issue, repair may be the more economical option. However, you should also consider longer-term maintenance and repair costs. As a vacuum pump gets older, for example, it may require more frequent servicing. This could add up to more than the price of a replacement over time, even though this will require a much larger immediate outlay.

2) Process requirements

Evaluate whether your existing vacuum pump is still the best option for your process. If your vacuum pump is always running flat-out, or reserve pumps are regularly coming online to meet demand, the process may have outgrown the pump’s current capabilities. Replacement could therefore be a sensible option. This will help avoid production delays and ensure you maintain optimal quality and performance.

3) Service history

Has this same problem occurred before? Examine the service history to be sure. Regular maintenance actions like replacing spare parts such as seals, gaskets, or vanes is usually nothing to be concerned about, but if larger issues keep cropping up, repairs may no longer be an option.

4) Energy efficiency

Many new generations of vacuum pumps are more energy efficient than the one before. You should therefore consider the benefit of replacing your current vacuum pump with one that consumes less energy. Depending on the difference in consumption between your current vacuum pump and the newest technology, your energy bills could sink considerably. And your carbon footprint too.

5) Technical features

Consider how state-of-the-art your current vacuum pump is. Do more modern vacuum pumps come with new technical features that could benefit your process? This could be the right time to invest. You could also look into retrofitting. Some features can be added to an existing vacuum pump – such as a variable speed drive or intelligent monitoring of your vacuum pump. This allows you to upgrade without investing in a full new system.

However, if your pump is getting older, it may no longer be compatible with these newer features that have become available since its purchase. As a result, your process could miss out on some optimization possibilities. You should therefore consider how important this option is to you and your process. This could sway your decision between repair or replacement.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting common issues

Vacuum pumps rarely fail with no warning. However, it can be hard to catch the early symptoms of a problem. Regular maintenance is the first step: A problem spotted early is generally easier to repair. It is also helpful to familiarize yourself with common issues and the telltale signs of a failing vacuum pump: