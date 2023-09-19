Why one engineer thinks we need to change our attitude towards plastic

We have all read the doom-laden headlines these past few years about how our planet is drowning In plastic litter and microplastics. It would seem that every other day some environmentalist around the world is spouting words on just how evil and nasty it is. And while you can’t argue about some of the hard evidence out there, namely that plastic pollution has been found in even the most remote of places; including Mount Everest, the Mariana Trench and the Arctic, one British engineer thinks plastic does not deserve the bad rap it’s been getting.

In fact, he argues that part of the problem lies more with misinformation and how people use the material. Meet Richard Pike, (pictured). His company Gemini, based just outside Oxford, is in the business of prototype design and manufacturing. By its very nature it operates using predominantly plastic on an industrial scale – and has been since he formed it with his wife back in 1999 – so Richard understands just how complex the situation is and that you can’t really blame one person or organisation; nothing is black and white. Case in point: despite his profession, he actually cares about the environment and goes diving in his spare time.

“I’ve been diving for eight years, and I love it. It helps me to relax,” Richard commented. “When you’re down there, you only think about what’s in front of you, nothing else, it’s amazing. Another reason why I love it is that you get to see how marine life interacts with its environment, like how a shipwreck has changed over the years.” Despite being a keen diver for this amount of time, and is a member of PADI (professional. association of diving instructors) and BSAC (British sub aqua club), he said that he hadn’t seen any clear indication of plastic pollution in the sea – but admits that plastics and other litter in the sea, like discarded fishing nets, are obviously a problem.

“The reason fisherman discard nets is that, over time, they become more opaque and more visible to the fish so their yields go down – not because of the nylon degrading.” Richard then pointed towards the issue of infrastructure around recycling the nets. “Another reason some fishermen are throwing away old nets is that in many parts of the world there simply isn’t anything in place for recycling the nets, probably because of economic factors, so we need to look at this and at the cost of recycling.”

Interestingly enough, two UK-based organisations have been set up in recent years to help combat this situation, which, according to the United Nations, has seen over 640,000 tonnes of nets, lines and pots used in commercial fishing dumped in the seas globally. Odyssey Innovation's Net Regeneration Scheme has been running since 2016 – and has been responsible for over 200,000 kilograms of end-of-life nets being recovered and recycled back into the circular economy, with most harbours around the British Isles involved. This operation has gone from strength to strength and has seen major backing from supermarket chain Morrisons, plus, since 2020, Exeter City Council has been playing a key part with providing a sorting facility.

The other major UK marine recycling operation is the Ocean Recovery Project. This involves environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy – they’ve teamed up with plastic processing experts Multispeed and have recycled over 40 tonnes of trawl net into plastic pellets that can be resold to the market. To date, Brixham harbour has been one of the biggest contributors, however Scarborough, Whitby and Dunbar in Scotland are also part of the project.

Alongside these relatively recent marine recycling schemes, other exciting developments have been happening including one that Richard’s Gemini company first noticed and wrote about on their social media just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Polymateria was founded in 2015 at Imperial College London and was the first organisation to achieve certified biodegradation of the most commonly-littered forms of plastic packaging. By adding a special additive called Lyfecycle into the plastic processing, a lot of packaging material that escapes refuse streams can now fully break down into an environmentally friendly wax-like substance. Sounds like science fiction? Well, you better believe it, because it’s definitely happening and Richard is “100 per cent onboard with this new technology”.

Keeping abreast of all the latest technological developments is essential for a major company like Gemini. After all, they are not the only prototype manufacturer in the UK, far from it. But what exactly do they build? Well, to put it simply, if you want a product designed and prototyped quickly, they are your ‘one- stop shop’. Offering a wide range of specialist services, Gemini’s team of talented 22-strong workforce can produce 3D design concepts, CAD design, traditional hand-carved models, high-tech blow moulding and injection moulded prototypes.