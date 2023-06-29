Wittmann to bring automation launch to Interplas

Despite the colour and livery changes, last year’s K 2022 trade exhibition proved successful for the Wittmann Group – not least in terms of its offerings in robotic solutions for injection moulders. The group will bring its latest launch to Interplas 2023.

Wittmann says it owes its beginnings to a successful automation strategy – created specifically for “real life” moulder needs. At K 2022, the group presented the Sonic 143 “chess robot”, a robot palletising solution and unveiled the radical new design of the WX128 robot – a versatile and compact system that is now set to take over from the W818/W918 series.

The WX128 benefits from the technology developed for the group’s larger WX138 - already available in today’s market. The new robot features a newly developed compact control cabinet on the horizontal Z axis - shortened by 30%.

This is useful for small injection moulding machines, as it makes for a compact protective housing, achieved by positioning the drive unit and connection cables on the inside.The Wittmann WX128 relies on a belt drive concept on all linear main axes. Wittmann says the result is a high level of dynamism. The vertical axis can accelerate at roughly four times the gravitational acceleration rate.

The predecessor model of the WX128 was equipped with an external rack on the demoulding X axis. The WX128 was designed to create an easily accessible, compact and low-maintenance design – and future proofing it with flexible upgradeability. As a result, it is possible to equip the WX128 with up to two additional rotational servo axes. This extension can be implemented either at the time of purchase, or as a retrofit later on without having to make any alterations to the control cabinet. At K 2022, Wittmann presented the WX128 robot with an A-C servo axis equipped with an illuminated gripper.

The new WX128 features a nominal load capacity of 6 kg, and offered exclusively with the current Wittmann R9 control system. At Interplas 2023, visitors to the Wittmann Battenfeld UK stand – its biggest space yet – will be able to see the WX128, as well as Wittmann’s various other automation solutions. Wittmann Battenfeld UK joint managing director, Dan Williams said: “We are happy challenging any moulder to witness how Wittmann robotics and automation can instantly improve a business – including operations, energy saving, reliability and price/performance. It’s not a cliché – Wittmann has an automation solution for every moulder. Our robots can be fitted on any machine, regardless of age, make or size.”

Tracy Cadman, joint MD added: “We encourage all in UK injection moulding to use the Interplas forum to make a date with us. Robotics and automation already play a key role in many mould shops across the industry and Wittmann has been in the vanguard of this movement for decades. The exhibition always provides a convivial atmosphere and many opportunities for networking, learning and profiting.”

Williams added that connectivity and automation in injection moulding is only set to increase further as manufacturers take on more and more complex and challenging technical projects: “Relying on Wittmann repeatability and control will give any moulder complete peace of mind throughout the whole project process. I warmly encourage you to visit us at Interplas and see for yourself how we can support you from a simple pick and

place solution to a fully automated multi-insert moulding application with full camera measurement and downstream automation.”