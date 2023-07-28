Erthcycle develops biogradeable plastic packaging for family owned food distributor

ErthCycle, a provider of organically biodegradable plastic packaging alternatives, has announced its partnership with Jayleaf, a family-owned and operated food distributor providing fresh, organic leafy greens. The company claims that this partnership represents a significant step forward in the mission to reduce plastic pollution within the food production and distribution industry and create a more sustainable future.

× Expand Shutterstock

ErthCycle says its patented, third-party tested technology offers a solution to plastic pollution by creating a plastic alternative that is organically biodegradable. This packaging uses 25% fewer fossil fuels on average and, in a simulated landfill environment, has been shown to organically biodegrade 76.7% in 695 days. With this partnership, Jayleaf believes it is joining the movement toward a more eco-friendly planet and is taking a responsible approach to packaging its products.

"Each year we use about 1.3 million bags, so by switching over to these biodegradable bags by ErthCycle, we are completely eliminating plastic and prioritizing environmental responsibility," said a Jayleaf representative. "These changes benefit our customers as it sets an example for them and others to follow."

"We are thrilled that Jayleaf chose us as a partner on their journey of reducing plastic waste and creating a more sustainable future for the next generation," said Cooper Bayliss, CEO and co-founder of ErthCycle. "Jayleaf's commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to see them take this step toward creating a better world for future generations."

The impact ErthCycle products will have on the packaging industry is only just getting started. By choosing ErthCycle's products, Jayleaf is not only reducing its environmental impact but also setting an example for other companies to follow.

"Here at Jayleaf, we believe that the future lies in responsible practices that preserve and nurture our planet. ErthCycle aligns perfectly with our values, providing packaging solutions that not only minimize environmental impact but also inspire positive change," said a Jayleaf representative. "With ErthCycle, we embrace a holistic approach to sustainability, recognizing that every choice we make today shapes the world we leave for future generations."