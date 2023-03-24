AFRY awarded engineering contract for APK AG recycling facility

APK AG has awarded AFRY with the engineering services assignment for the project development phases of its first industrial-scale plastics recycling plant using APK’s own Newcycling technology. The plant is to be built in Germany. The company says the facility will have a capacity of treating approximately 40,000 tons of plastic waste annually.

APK aims to increase the recycling of flexible packaging materials, which today make up the majority of mixed plastic waste from the post-consumer feeds. The company claims that the Newcycling technology that has been developed by APK is a unique solvent-based process, which separates the different polymers of multi-layer plastics packaging materials and produces recycled materials with a high degree of purity suitable for new products.

AFRY’s assignment includes the project development phases FEL-2 (pre-engineering) and FEL-3 (basic engineering), services for all engineering disciplines as well as permitting engineering and project scheduling. The company believes that the assignment will provide the necessary information and investment value estimation in order for APK to make a final investment decision. The completion of the project development phases is expected by Q3 2023.

Susanne Küppers, member of the Board of APK AG said: “Our company has an extremely dynamic development ahead of it in Germany and internationally, says We want to show significant results by 2025. Our bar for selecting the right engineering partner was therefore very high. AFRY convinced us.”

Dr Robert Marx, member of the Board of APK AG, added: “With AFRY, we have gained a partner with great potential, with whom we can also grow internationally. In addition, the company already has various experience in waste handling and plastic recycling. The respectful and appreciative interaction with each other gave the APK team the feeling of a good, like-minded project goal pursuit.”

Christian Beyer, AFRY's Head of Process Industries in Germany concluded: “We are honoured to partner with APK in this important plastic recycling project and transition towards real circular economy for plastics. AFRY’s unique competence from various recycling technologies combined with process technology knowledge and local presence will add value to APK during all phases of the project development and implementation.”