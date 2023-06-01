ALPLA acquires iTEC packaging

With the acquisition of the iTEC Packaging business in Mansfield, packaging and recycling specialist ALPLA is expanding its UK presence.

UK Managing Director Jens Seifried on the significance of the acquisition said: "With our global know-how, with this acquisition we can increasingly offer the UK dairy industry sustainable, efficient and innovative packaging solutions."

ALPLA is also pushing the use of post-consumer recycled material (PCR) in the closure sector and offers complete solutions with high recycling content. In doing so, the company is aiming to build on its work in the processing of recycled HDPE (rHDPE) in the ultra-light bottle "Eco-Bottle". The company claims that the packaging can be made of up to 40 per cent food-grade rHDPE. With further developments, the inclusion could be increased in the coming years.

The incorporation of the former iTEC Packaging plant (Mansfield) provides further capacity and product range and at the same time secures jobs at the site. The staff will be taken over in their entirety.

The takeover was contractually agreed on 26 May 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms and conditions.