Avient showcasing new sustainability technology at PRSE

At the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) 2023 event, Avient Corporation is showcasing a new sustainability technology to expand its packaging solutions portfolio.

× Expand Avient showcasing at PRSE

New from Avient featured at PRSE 2023:

ColorMatrix Ultimate UV390R is a new ultraviolet (UV) absorbing additive technology suitable for both virgin and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) that allows less than 10% UV light transmission up to 395 nm and helps achieve improved bottle blowing with enhanced recyclability features, including less rPET yellowing.

Avient will also be featuring its two Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Finalist solutions in the Product Technology Innovation of the Year category. According to the company, these sustainability technologies can improve the customer experience of working with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and support the use of PCR materials in packaging:

Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Color Prediction Service is a digital service using sophisticated technology to help illustrate the colour possibilities or limitations of certain types of PCR for customers, including polyolefins and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins. The company claims that this can help simplify the overall decision-making process for brand owners and technical colourists and help shorten the time-to-launch of new product ranges.

is a digital service using sophisticated technology to help illustrate the colour possibilities or limitations of certain types of PCR for customers, including polyolefins and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins. The company claims that this can help simplify the overall decision-making process for brand owners and technical colourists and help shorten the time-to-launch of new product ranges. Cesa Nox A4R Additives for Recycling can protect post-consumer polyolefins against oxidation, typically resulting in defects like black spots, gels, and discoloration. The antioxidant can be added to PCR content early in the recycling process or incorporated in virgin resin to protect against degradation in multiple recycling loops.

Avient will exhibit in booth C41 at PRSE 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from May 10-11, 2023.