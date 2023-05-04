BioBTX and Agilyx ASA announce recycling collaboration

BioBTX, a global producer of renewable aromatics technology, and Agilyx ASA, a post-consumer plastics recycling company have entered into a strategic collaboration to explore the scale-up of BioBTX technology at a commercial demonstration plant for the production of renewable aromatic chemicals (benzene, toluene, xylene: BTX).

The partnership will bring Agilyx technology into BioBTX's first commercial plant. Agilyx's pyrolysis technology for difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics combined with BioBTX catalytic technology to convert pyrolysis vapours into aromatic chemicals will aim to create a unique synergy for the production of renewable aromatic chemicals (BTX).

The company claims that the integration of these two technologies will yield a high quality BTX product, meeting the demanding specifications of the chemical industry whilst also converting difficult to recycle plastic waste streams.

Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx said: "This is a significant milestone for chemical recycling as it demonstrates the versatility of Agilyx conversion technology as a key enabler for not only circular plastics but also aromatic chemicals. We are thrilled to bring these two technologies together for this innovative collaboration."

Ton Vries, CEO of BioBTX said: "In a sustainable future, carbon demand needs to be obtained from renewable sources. This partnership between Agilyx and BioBTX is a key steppingstone on the path to a truly circular society, We decided to work together with Agilyx, a global leader in pyrolysis technology for waste plastic on a commercial scale. This cooperation shows that BioBTX and Agilyx are complementary and add value to each other, like Diels and Alder."